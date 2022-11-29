Read full article on original website
Whitmer in DC to argue for more semiconductor funds
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is on a two-day business jaunt to Washington DC, where she has meetings set up with Biden administration officials and members of Michigan’s congressional delegation. A priority in sit-downs with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and other Biden administration officials will be winning more federal support for...
Final push underway to adopt Michigan tax credit in 2022
A year-end push is underway to expand Michigan’s tax credit for low-income families before this legislative session wraps up. Expanding the credit is widely popular in concept but a deal to extend more help to the working poor has long been an elusive goal. Chances are dwindling to bring...
Michigan Legislature heads into post-election “lame duck” session
The Michigan Legislature is heading into its “lame duck” session with a lot of questions on how much can get accomplished in the next couple of weeks before next year’s dramatic shakeup in partisan power. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday she still hopes to make some deals...
MDOC appears before Senate Oversight amid audit follow-up
Michigan lawmakers questioned state Department of Corrections officials Tuesday over persistent problems at the state’s only women’s prison. An audit in 2017 was the first time the state noted problems with adequately searching cells, prisoners, and employees at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility. A recent follow-up audit...
New Hampshire man accidently throws out his wife's wedding rings
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kevin Butler tossed a napkin into a trash can and later took the trash to a transfer station near his home in New Hampshire. The problem is that wrapped in that napkin were his wife's wedding rings that she had earlier cleaned. When he discovered this, Mr. Butler begged the transfer station crew to help him find the trash bag. He identified it when he recognized a celery stalk and rescued the rings, not to mention himself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
