ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil

(Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a “dangerous” attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations...
104.1 WIKY

U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
104.1 WIKY

Australia’s Albanese wins industrial relations vote, tougher challenges ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,...
104.1 WIKY

White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Philippines cbank chief: Likely 25 or 50 bps rate hike in Dec -Bloomberg TV

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank will hike interest rates this month, though the monetary board is likely to be split over whether to raise the policy rate by 25 or 50 basis points, its governor said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Felipe Medalla expressed...
104.1 WIKY

Critical to ‘front-load’ aid to Ukraine as costs rise – IMF’s Georgieva

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Damage from Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are increasing the amount of aid the country needs “front-loaded” ahead of the harsh winter months, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Reuters NEXT...
104.1 WIKY

China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
104.1 WIKY

Indian state will proceed ‘no matter what’ with protest-hit Adani port-minister

KOZHIKODE, India (Reuters) – India’s Kerala state will proceed “no matter what” with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs

(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
104.1 WIKY

Energy efficiency rate accelerates amid high prices – IEA

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Global progress toward energy efficiency has accelerated this year as a result of high energy prices and disruptions to fuel supply but still not enough to meet climate change targets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. The Paris-based watchdog has called for governments to...
104.1 WIKY

Scattered easing of COVID curbs across China after week of unrest

BEIJING (Reuters) – Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules in a marked shift in virus policies after widespread protests across the country. China is set to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine rules in coming...
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Lula mulls U.S. trip before inauguration

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he might travel to the United States before his inauguration on Jan. 1 to meet with President Joe Biden. “If I do travel it will be after my certification on Dec. 12,” Lula told reporters in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy