French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil
(Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a “dangerous” attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations...
U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Australia’s Albanese wins industrial relations vote, tougher challenges ahead
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,...
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
Philippines cbank chief: Likely 25 or 50 bps rate hike in Dec -Bloomberg TV
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank will hike interest rates this month, though the monetary board is likely to be split over whether to raise the policy rate by 25 or 50 basis points, its governor said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Felipe Medalla expressed...
Sweden likely has to spend more than 2% on defence, top commander says – Swedish Radio
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine and Sweden’s move to join the NATO military alliance will lead to defence spending running higher than the 2% that parliament has decided on, the top commander of the country’s armed forces told Swedish Radio on Friday. Sweden is planning...
Critical to ‘front-load’ aid to Ukraine as costs rise – IMF’s Georgieva
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Damage from Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are increasing the amount of aid the country needs “front-loaded” ahead of the harsh winter months, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Reuters NEXT...
China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
Indian state will proceed ‘no matter what’ with protest-hit Adani port-minister
KOZHIKODE, India (Reuters) – India’s Kerala state will proceed “no matter what” with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led...
Brazil’s Lula needs minimum $29 billion waiver from spending cap to meet campaign promises, says aide
BRASILIA (Reuters) – The transitional government of Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes to obtain Congress approval for a minimum 150 billion reais ($29 billion) waiver from the constitutional spending cap in order to be able to meet campaign promises, said on Friday congressman Reginaldo Lopes.
U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs
(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
World Bank chief says poorest countries owe $62 billion on bilateral debt
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world’s poorest countries now owe $62 billion in annual debt service to official bilateral creditors, an increase of 35% over the past year, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday, warning that the increased burden is increasing the risk of defaults. Malpass told...
Energy efficiency rate accelerates amid high prices – IEA
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Global progress toward energy efficiency has accelerated this year as a result of high energy prices and disruptions to fuel supply but still not enough to meet climate change targets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. The Paris-based watchdog has called for governments to...
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel
KYIV (Reuters) – The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia’s economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. “This was everything that was...
Scattered easing of COVID curbs across China after week of unrest
BEIJING (Reuters) – Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules in a marked shift in virus policies after widespread protests across the country. China is set to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine rules in coming...
Millennials and Gen Z are blaming Putin for intensifying Russia’s baby shortfall: ‘It’s pretty bad for us’
“To live in Russia today is uncomfortable psychologically and economically. How can we even think about kids during this time?”
Brazil’s Lula mulls U.S. trip before inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he might travel to the United States before his inauguration on Jan. 1 to meet with President Joe Biden. “If I do travel it will be after my certification on Dec. 12,” Lula told reporters in...
