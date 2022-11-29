Read full article on original website
EU agrees $60 Russian oil price cap, holdout Poland backs deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Friday agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude, after holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend. Warsaw had resisted the proposed level as it examined an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap...
U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Philippines cbank chief: Likely 25 or 50 bps rate hike in Dec -Bloomberg TV
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank will hike interest rates this month, though the monetary board is likely to be split over whether to raise the policy rate by 25 or 50 basis points, its governor said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Felipe Medalla expressed...
China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel
KYIV (Reuters) – The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia’s economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. “This was everything that was...
U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs
(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
Energy efficiency rate accelerates amid high prices – IEA
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Global progress toward energy efficiency has accelerated this year as a result of high energy prices and disruptions to fuel supply but still not enough to meet climate change targets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. The Paris-based watchdog has called for governments to...
Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline. The drugmaker said on Friday it plans to...
Global equity funds post biggest weekly outflow in six weeks
(Reuters) – Global equity funds recorded enormous outflows in the week ended on Nov. 30 as investors booked profits – after a rally in the last month – amid concerns about global economic growth due to China’s strict zero-COVID curbs. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors...
U.S. LNG exports remain flat as domestic market braces for cold season
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. liquefied natural gas exports were flat last month, Refinitiv shipping data showed on Thursday, as production remained limited and the arrival of winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere led utilities to build inventories for domestic use. U.S. natural gas futures’ implied volatility, a measure of...
Critical to ‘front-load’ aid to Ukraine as costs rise – IMF’s Georgieva
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Damage from Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are increasing the amount of aid the country needs “front-loaded” ahead of the harsh winter months, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Reuters NEXT...
Canada gains 10,100 jobs in November, jobless rate falls to 5.1%
Dec 2 (Reuters) – Canada’s economy gained a net 10,100 jobs in November, entirely in full-time work and ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.1%, beating forecasts it would rise to 5.3%. Employment in the goods producing sector...
French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Cineworld Group PLC’s lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group’s threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain’s Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.
Explainer-India G20 presidency 2023: what does it mean and what can we expect
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. WHAT IS THE G20?. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast...
U.S. Treasury says oil price cap ‘institutionalizing’ Russian crude discounts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The European Union’s agreed $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil will keep global markets well supplied while “institutionalizing” discounts created by the threat of such a limit, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking to...
Brazil’s Lula needs minimum $29 billion waiver from spending cap to meet campaign promises, says aide
BRASILIA (Reuters) – The transitional government of Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes to obtain Congress approval for a minimum 150 billion reais ($29 billion) waiver from the constitutional spending cap in order to be able to meet campaign promises, said on Friday congressman Reginaldo Lopes.
