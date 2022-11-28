Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play at Utah
The calendar turns to December on Thursday, and with it comes the start of Pac-12 play as the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats face Utah in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats (6-0) are defending conference champions, both in the regular season when they set a record with 18 victories and by sweeping through the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. The UA was picked to finish second this season, getting three of 32 first-place votes, while the other teams getting first-place votes (26 for UCLA, 3 for Oregon) have combined to lose six games already.
azdesertswarm.com
Big jump in rankings not changing Arizona’s approach entering Pac-12 play
Arizona jumped 10 spots in the latest Associated Press poll, sitting at No. 4 after beginning the season at No. 17. So what? That’s the line Tommy Lloyd is taking as the Wildcats head into December as one of just 18 unbeaten teams out of 363 in Division I. A 6-0 start is nice, but in the grand scheme of things it means nothing.
No. 4 Arizona turning heads early in the season
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd knew there was talent on his roster. He wasn’t exactly sure how good the team would be. The former longtime Gonzaga assistant had a similar view of last year’s team and that one turned out to be pretty good, running all the way to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Kenny Dillingham brings many Arizona connections to ASU football
Born, raised and educated in the Arizona State University community, Sun Devils football’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham has developed a plethora of relationships in the Valley. In his introductory press conference Sunday, the 32-year-old shared several ways he’s connected to the Valley:. Eighth-generation Arizonan. Went to high...
Arizona moves up to 4th in AP Poll
Arizona basketball is ranked fourth in the newest AP Poll. The Wildcats are coming off a Maui Invitational that saw them defeat Cincinnati, San Diego State, and Creighton. "I learned that we're good," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We're tough. We're gritty. I think there's going to be some great things for us to really double down on and some things to show our guys where we went the wrong way.
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson enters transfer portal
The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21.
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UA Theater's 'Vaud' shines light on costumes that defined vaudeville era
The University of Arizona School of Theater, Film & Television's costume vault is an underground maze of corsets, vests, fluffy skirts, ball gowns and trench coats. Cubbies are labeled as specifically as “Men’s Corduroy Pants: Cool Colors" and huge plastic tubs, including one containing “Nightgowns — Women’s, 20th Century,” line the walls.
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
Police respond to Instagram threat made to Rincon HS
Tucson police responded to a threat to Rincon High School made via Instagram. According to a message sent to parents, the threat referenced the date Dec. 2.
buffalonynews.net
Flair Airlines Connects Canadians and Americans With Canada's First Direct Flights to Tucson, Arizona
Flair Airlines, Canada's third largest domestic airline, is excited to connect Canadians and Americans with Canada's first direct route to Tucson, Arizona. Weekly service from Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Prince George, London, and Windsor to Tucson begins November 30, 2022. One-way fares starting from $99 CAD. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE /...
TIA expects majority of Thanksgiving travelers on Sunday
The Tucson Airport Authority expected over 76 thousand passengers to fly and said it's a 15 percent increase from last year.
KOLD-TV
Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department said deadly pedestrian crashes are on the rise in Tucson. Tucson Police said the number of pedestrians killed on our streets have almost doubled compared to last year. “To this day we have seen 45 fatalities related to pedestrian collisions. Lat...
AZFamily
Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant
Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
KTAR.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio has reopened after two years
TUCSON – It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In...
Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.
KOLD-TV
TPD: Pedestrian killed while jaywalking near Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was hit and killed while trying to cross the road near Speedway and Swan in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Roxane Marie Fobes died at the scene. The driver that hit Fobes remained on the scene,...
Comments / 0