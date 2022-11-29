ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Footwear News

Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
The Motley Fool

1 Super Stock With 113% Upside, According to Wall Street

Atlassian continues hiring new employees while many tech sector peers are slashing costs. The company's cloud sales continue to soar, with a long runway for growth ahead. One Wall Street investment bank predicts significant upside in Atlassian stock.
Motley Fool

Want Healthy Dividend Growth? Buy This Blue-Chip Stock

Humana's robust top- and bottom-line growth persisted in the third quarter. The company's dividend yield may be low, but its growth prospects are high. Given its superior growth prospects, the stock's premium is hardly unreasonable.
streetwisereports.com

Equipment Dealer Posts Record 88% Increase in Q3 EPS

Agricultural and construction equipment dealer Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN:NASDA), which owns and operates more than 100 full-service stores in the U.S. and Europe, yesterday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which ended October 31, 2022. The company's Chairman and CEO, David Meyer, led off the report by...
WWD

Target Expecting Fewer Target Runs This Christmas, Trims Outlook

Target missed the mark on its latest quarterly earnings expectations.  The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retailer reported earnings Wednesday before the market opened, revealing quarterly profits that were nearly cut in half as the firm continues to work through excess inventory issues and battles inflationary pressures. The company lowered its fourth-quarter expectations as a result, causing its shares to fall by nearly 14 percent at the start of Wednesday's session.
TheStreet

Five Below Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Improving Sales Trends

Five Below (FIVE) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Thursday after the discount-focused retailer posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and noted the sales continued to accelerate over the final weeks of the period. Five Below, which recently began selling items for as much as $10, said said earnings for...
Benzinga

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Q2 203 Revenue Grows 9% YoY To $962K

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY revenue in the Q2 2023 was CA$1.3 million ($962,000) an increase of 9% compared to CA$.1.2 million in the Q2 2022. Gross profit was CA$601,816 compared to CA$262,329 in Q2 2022. Loss and comprehensive loss was CA$452,935 compared to a loss of CA$1.3 million in...
tipranks.com

Salesforce Shares Fall after Soft Revenue Guidance

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) fell over 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.40, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.22 per share. Sales increased by 14.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $7.84...

