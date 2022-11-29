Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
The Best Truck Bed Racks You Can Buy
It is always a sad sight when you see a truck bed that never gets to live up to its full potential. While the versatility and storage options a truck bed has to offer are incredible, there are several accessories you can utilize to make it fit your lifestyle more seamlessly. Soft-toppers, truck bed toolboxes and tonneau covers are awesome, but the most robust option of them all is the bed rack. While some may feel they can be limiting when it comes to tall storage, a well-suited rack can open many doors to new activities. Whether you want to start overlanding with a rooftop tent, haul a kayak to the docks or even go to the trails for a family bike ride, a bed rack might be exactly what you need to head out on your next adventure with all the right equipment.
Gear Patrol
Rimowa's Newest Suitcase Color Will Probably Be Its Most Popular Yet
Most folks know the ritzy, LVMH-owned German luggage brand Rimowa for its sleek silver suitcases, which are made from high-end aluminum. The brand pioneered the iconic style, launching their first aluminum luggage in 1950 — citing the first-ever all-metal plane, the F 13, as inspiration. But Rimowa also created the first polycarbonate suitcase in 2008, meaning there'd be none of these new DTC luggage brands without them.
Gear Patrol
Corduroy Pants Are Back in — and Our Favorite Pair Is On Sale at Huckberry
Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. It really shouldn't come as a complete surprise that corduroy is back in. After all, the swishy, soft fabric does a pretty great job of splitting the difference between thick denim jeans and lightweight chinos — both timeless in their own right. And picking up a pair (or two) just got even more enticing, as our favorite pair — the Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants — are discounted on Huckberry right now to the tune of 15 percent off.
Gear Patrol
Score a Free Waterproof Hooded Puffer Blanket Just for Buying 686 Technical Apparel
Made from the same premium, high-tech materials and insulation as the brand's snow-ready outwear, the wearable 686 Waterproof Hooded Puffer Blanket ($170) is ready to keep you warm, dry and especially cozy on every winter adventure. Spend just $250 or more on 686 gear and/or apparel, and you'll get a free blanket as part of your shipment. The 54 x 75-inch washable, double-sided blanket converts to a wearable poncho thanks to a stashable hood and dual clip fasteners and features a fleece-lined phone pocket and packs into a waterproof stuff sack. Its shell is constructed of DWR-treated, two-layer infiDRY® 10K Waterproof and Windproof Fabric, and inside, 160g synthetic insulation does the warming work. To stake your claim on a blanket unlike any other, head over to 686 and stock up. (FWIW, we've called Anything Cargo Pant ($130) some of the best travel pants...)
Gear Patrol
The North Face Modernized its Iconic '90s Puffer to Pack Into Its Own Pocket
Calling all vintage outerwear fans: The North Face has re-released its iconic '90s puffer. The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($320) harnesses all the best design cues from the classic O.G. jacket and reinforces them with a further handful of modern features, like a fixed three-panel hood that stuffs right inside the jacket’s tall stand collar and a water-repellent finish for added protection. The lightweight jacket is made with recycled ripstop material and is now "snap-in compatible" with The North Face’s Triclimate apparel. Best of all, the puffer packs down and zips into its own pocket. Stop shopping technologically-outdated favorites – The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse harnesses the best of both worlds.
Gear Patrol
Rolex's Certified Pre-Owned Watch Program: What You Need to Know
It's official. Starting this month, Rolex will sell you a pre-owned watch. For the first time, the 117-year-old company plans to offer official certification for its pre-owned watches. It's a major, and unexpected, move from the brand at a time when Rolex watches are harder to get than ever. If...
Gear Patrol
Take 15% Off the Packable Shrooms Hammock for Your Next Two-Person Trip
Take a trip, take a load off and take 15 percent off – not a bad combo. Parks Project is running a Gear Patrol reader-exclusive sale that guarantees you'll find park-worthy gear and apparel to power every outdoor sojourn on your list. Start your search with the Shrooms Two-Person Tent (reg. $85), a lightweight and wildly packable camping essential that provides easy livin' to you and yours. The hammock weighs under three pounds and sets up in a snap; its 100 percent synthetic construction facilitates lightning-fast dry times and promotes effortless, comfortable breathability for long summer lounging sessions. But don't get too comfortable yet – right now, Gear Patrol readers can score an exclusive 15 percent off the entire Parks Project website with code GP15.
Gear Patrol
Give the Gift of a Caffeine Kick with These Discounted Coffee Makers
Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Whether you like having a daily ritual, you're drawn to the warmth of your favorite coffee mug or you need a hit of caffeine to function in the morning, coffee is a pretty big part of most of our days. And while there are a lot of ways to get it, one of the most cost-effective is by making it yourself. Of course, to do that the right way, you'll need a proper device of some kind — be that a classic pour-over, a French press, an espresso machine or just a regular old coffee maker.
Gear Patrol
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of Black Friday and Cyber Week, as Chosen by Our Editors
Between holiday hosting, a ton of cross-country travel and the biggest shopping holidays of the year, the month of November can be, in a word, hectic. But for many of us, the craziness is a necessary evil — something we contend with so that we can spend time with our families and, in many cases, bring a little joy into one another's lives — often through varying methods of exchanging gifts. Of course, this month can also be a good one to show yourself a little love, perhaps by indulging in some shopping as a method of self-care — made all the better by the deep discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Week.
Gear Patrol
Win a Holiday Bundle to Upgrade Your Home Setup
The holiday season has returned. Whether yours will be spent cozied up by the fire or hosting the ultimate party (or parties), make sure your home is dialed in for what's to come. To help upgrade your space for the season ahead, we teamed up with Apartment Therapy, Cubby, eCreamery, Kitchn and more to give you the chance to win a holiday-primed prize package from these and other favorite brands.
Gear Patrol
Theragun Pro Gen5 Review: The Best Massage Gun Yet?
Therabody has definitely cut its own corner out of the recovery category. From top-notch recovery boots to foam rollers, facial health and more, the brand knows how to help athletes achieve their best selves yet. Understandably, though, the brand is synonymous with massage guns and percussive therapy — highlighted by its flagship Theragun Pro silhouette.
Gear Patrol
The James Brand's Newest Knife Has an Eye-Popping Price
'Tis the season of searching for the perfect gift for that special someone: the person on your list who's already got it all. The question is, what do you give to the impossible to shop for brother-in-law, mother, best friend or recent college grad?. Well...have you ever thought of a...
Gear Patrol
Whiskey Peaks & Huckberry Celebrate the American West with This New Glassware
If you’ve spent any amount of time at all reading this publication, you’ve no doubt come across Huckberry’s line of Whiskey Peaks glassware. The extremely popular series consists of whiskey tumblers and decanters made of lead-free crystal that feature handblown topographical impressions of various famous mountains, from American peaks like Denali to international landmarks such as Everest.
Gear Patrol
Mountain Inspired Glassware You Need This Holiday Season
Huckberry has teamed up with multimedia artist Matt McCormick for a limited-edition collection of Whiskey Peaks glassware. The handsome hand-blown pieces are inspired by the East and West Mitten Butte and the Merrick Butte, all located in Monument Valley, Arizona. You can purchase the decanter, a double-walled tumbler set, a tumbler set in a wood box, or, the entire set which includes the tumblers and the decanter in a wood box. McCormick's iconic sketches are engraved onto each box, and his signature is emblazoned on the bottom. They're perfect pieces for entertaining – particularly in a mountain hideaway for a bit of après lounging – or gifting this holiday season.
Gear Patrol
The Best Ski Gloves for Snowy Conditions
The cold can be debilitating for the hands of skiers, snowboarders, winter cyclists, mountaineers, truck drivers, handymen and après-ski beer drinkers. Situated far from the heart, the hands are among the first to go when body temps drop, so they need next-level protection. But depending on what kind of winter activity you embrace, that protection can take a variety of forms.
Gear Patrol
Best Gifts for Winter Warmth
The key to surviving the winter is quality accessories made with durable fabrics. Hestra gloves are designed specifically for outdoor activities. Whether you are shopping for yourself or others, these gloves are perfect for skiing, hiking, camping or simply commuting to the office this season. Hestra has gloves to keep everyone on your list warm all winter long. Check out a few of our picks below.
Gear Patrol
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Welcome to December! This week, Cyber Monday was all the rage early on this week — and there are great deals that you can still shop. Apple officially launched the Oceanic+ app, which effectively turns any Apple Watch Ultra into a fully-fledged dive computer fit for recreational scuba divers. Apple also announced its awards for the best apps of the year across all its major devices. And Google started refunding people for their Stadia hardware. But there was quite a bit of new gadget news, as well.
Gear Patrol
How to Stock the Perfect Home Bar Cart
Stocking a bar cart may seem intimidating, but it’s simpler than you think. With a mix of essential base spirits, aperitifs, liqueurs, bitters, non-alcoholic mixers and a few unexpected bottles to show off your personality, you’ll be ready to make hundreds of cocktails for even your most discerning guests.
Gear Patrol
Audiophile Deal Alert: Highly Rated Klipsch Speakers for Up to 60% Off
Other World Computing only carries the best of tech, from computers and peripherals to memory solutions and more – including drool-worthy audio gear. Head to the OWC site for major holiday deals in every category, but start your hunt with these two phenomenal deals on Klipsch speakers. The Three (reg. $499, now $198) is Klipsch's multi-room-ready Bluetooth-connected wireless speaker with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The understated Midcentury-Modern-style speaker features real wood veneer and a woven grill, behind which lives big power: two 2.25-inch full-range stereo drivers, dual-opposed 5.25-inch passive radiators for deep bass and Klipsch's 5.25-inch long-throw woofer.
Gear Patrol
This American Field Watch Maker Just Dropped Its First Dive Watch
Say the name "Weiss" to a watch enthusiast, and field watches will likely come to mind. Since its founding around a decade ago, the Los Angeles-based brand's exclusive focus has been high-quality, traditional and largely handmade field watches. Now, all of a sudden, they've made a dive watch. Weiss is...
Comments / 0