Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Gear Patrol
Corduroy Pants Are Back in — and Our Favorite Pair Is On Sale at Huckberry
Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. It really shouldn't come as a complete surprise that corduroy is back in. After all, the swishy, soft fabric does a pretty great job of splitting the difference between thick denim jeans and lightweight chinos — both timeless in their own right. And picking up a pair (or two) just got even more enticing, as our favorite pair — the Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants — are discounted on Huckberry right now to the tune of 15 percent off.
15 Hysterical Photos That Prove That If You Want To Laugh Like Never Before, You Should Just Go To A Wedding!
These weddings had some unbelievably funny moments.
Gear Patrol
The North Face Modernized its Iconic '90s Puffer to Pack Into Its Own Pocket
Calling all vintage outerwear fans: The North Face has re-released its iconic '90s puffer. The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($320) harnesses all the best design cues from the classic O.G. jacket and reinforces them with a further handful of modern features, like a fixed three-panel hood that stuffs right inside the jacket’s tall stand collar and a water-repellent finish for added protection. The lightweight jacket is made with recycled ripstop material and is now "snap-in compatible" with The North Face’s Triclimate apparel. Best of all, the puffer packs down and zips into its own pocket. Stop shopping technologically-outdated favorites – The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse harnesses the best of both worlds.
Gear Patrol
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of Black Friday and Cyber Week, as Chosen by Our Editors
Between holiday hosting, a ton of cross-country travel and the biggest shopping holidays of the year, the month of November can be, in a word, hectic. But for many of us, the craziness is a necessary evil — something we contend with so that we can spend time with our families and, in many cases, bring a little joy into one another's lives — often through varying methods of exchanging gifts. Of course, this month can also be a good one to show yourself a little love, perhaps by indulging in some shopping as a method of self-care — made all the better by the deep discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Week.
Gear Patrol
Rimowa's Newest Suitcase Color Will Probably Be Its Most Popular Yet
Most folks know the ritzy, LVMH-owned German luggage brand Rimowa for its sleek silver suitcases, which are made from high-end aluminum. The brand pioneered the iconic style, launching their first aluminum luggage in 1950 — citing the first-ever all-metal plane, the F 13, as inspiration. But Rimowa also created the first polycarbonate suitcase in 2008, meaning there'd be none of these new DTC luggage brands without them.
Gear Patrol
Rolex's Certified Pre-Owned Watch Program: What You Need to Know
It's official. Starting this month, Rolex will sell you a pre-owned watch. For the first time, the 117-year-old company plans to offer official certification for its pre-owned watches. It's a major, and unexpected, move from the brand at a time when Rolex watches are harder to get than ever. If...
Gear Patrol
Win a Holiday Bundle to Upgrade Your Home Setup
The holiday season has returned. Whether yours will be spent cozied up by the fire or hosting the ultimate party (or parties), make sure your home is dialed in for what's to come. To help upgrade your space for the season ahead, we teamed up with Apartment Therapy, Cubby, eCreamery, Kitchn and more to give you the chance to win a holiday-primed prize package from these and other favorite brands.
Gear Patrol
Take 15% Off the Packable Shrooms Hammock for Your Next Two-Person Trip
Take a trip, take a load off and take 15 percent off – not a bad combo. Parks Project is running a Gear Patrol reader-exclusive sale that guarantees you'll find park-worthy gear and apparel to power every outdoor sojourn on your list. Start your search with the Shrooms Two-Person Tent (reg. $85), a lightweight and wildly packable camping essential that provides easy livin' to you and yours. The hammock weighs under three pounds and sets up in a snap; its 100 percent synthetic construction facilitates lightning-fast dry times and promotes effortless, comfortable breathability for long summer lounging sessions. But don't get too comfortable yet – right now, Gear Patrol readers can score an exclusive 15 percent off the entire Parks Project website with code GP15.
Gear Patrol
Need a Holiday Gift for Someone? Homesick Candles Is Having a Rare Sale
Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. If you've managed to avoid it until now, then there's no more running away from the truth: gifting season is upon us. And although we have gift ideas for pretty much every person in your life, there's something so simple and classic about gifting a candle. Whether you're buying for a coworker you barely know or your lifelong best friend, the brand Homesick Candles gives a simple gift a personal touch with place-themed and novelty candles. And right now, you can buy one candle and get the second one half off with the code CYBER for rare savings on some of the best candles you can buy.
Gear Patrol
Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year Is Made for the Metaverse
With each passing year, it seems Pantone’s announcement of its Color of the Year is met with more and more fanfare, and 2023 is no exception. For this year’s announcement, which was live-streamed from Art Basel Miami, Pantone unveiled Color of the Year collabs with Motorola, Lenovo, Hydrow, sneaker brand Cariuma, artist-driven home decor retailer Spoonflower and more, along with an immersive art exhibit at Artechouse in Miami.
Gear Patrol
Score a Free Waterproof Hooded Puffer Blanket Just for Buying 686 Technical Apparel
Made from the same premium, high-tech materials and insulation as the brand's snow-ready outwear, the wearable 686 Waterproof Hooded Puffer Blanket ($170) is ready to keep you warm, dry and especially cozy on every winter adventure. Spend just $250 or more on 686 gear and/or apparel, and you'll get a free blanket as part of your shipment. The 54 x 75-inch washable, double-sided blanket converts to a wearable poncho thanks to a stashable hood and dual clip fasteners and features a fleece-lined phone pocket and packs into a waterproof stuff sack. Its shell is constructed of DWR-treated, two-layer infiDRY® 10K Waterproof and Windproof Fabric, and inside, 160g synthetic insulation does the warming work. To stake your claim on a blanket unlike any other, head over to 686 and stock up. (FWIW, we've called Anything Cargo Pant ($130) some of the best travel pants...)
Gear Patrol
The James Brand's Newest Knife Has an Eye-Popping Price
'Tis the season of searching for the perfect gift for that special someone: the person on your list who's already got it all. The question is, what do you give to the impossible to shop for brother-in-law, mother, best friend or recent college grad?. Well...have you ever thought of a...
Gear Patrol
One of the Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens You Can Buy Is On Sale for Cyber Week
Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Thanksgiving has passed but there is still a lot of this Holiday season left. For many of us, that means we're hosting family and friends often, and there's usually going to be food involved. Especially if you're making quick bites and finger food, an air fryer can help make your kitchen more efficient and convenient. And the best part is: once your family has gone back home, you're still going to want to use it. That goes double if you spring for this Cosori air fryer toaster oven combo — one of Amazon's best sellers with over 10,000 reviews and 4.5 stars — which just so happens to be on sale for Cyber Week.
Gear Patrol
This American Field Watch Maker Just Dropped Its First Dive Watch
Say the name "Weiss" to a watch enthusiast, and field watches will likely come to mind. Since its founding around a decade ago, the Los Angeles-based brand's exclusive focus has been high-quality, traditional and largely handmade field watches. Now, all of a sudden, they've made a dive watch. Weiss is...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
A ton of top-tier tech and software come together to create the aura of 'Disney Magic.' Disney researchers' newest development is an artificial intelligence system that makes it easier to 'age' an actor on screen. FRAN, which stands for Face Re-Aging Network, can graphically age an actor's face even while the performer is moving or lighting changes. Previous iterations of this technology required face alignment and consistency of lighting and stillness to apply the same kind of changes, which makes FRAN a first-of-its-kind in the world of CGI. The potential for this technology is extensive, as it could bring production budgets down and lessen the load on visual effects artists. Keep an eye out for actors who don’t quite look their age – that may be FRAN in action.
Comments / 0