PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot early Wednesday in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Broad Street outside of the Erie Dollar Plus store. The victim was shot in the neck and was unresponsive, according to police. Officers say the shooter then ran from the scene. There's no word yet on the motive for the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO