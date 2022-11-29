Read full article on original website
Police searching for man accused of robbing Germantown Family Dollar twice in one day, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division is asking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be connected to several robberies at a Family Dollar. According to police, the robberies occurred at the Family Dollar on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday. The...
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Suspect killed after 3 shootouts, 2 carjackings, long chase leading to I-95 closure, police say
A suspect allegedly involved in at least three incidents where shots were fired, two carjackings and a long chase with law enforcement officers Friday in Delaware was shot and killed. The incidents led to the closure of I-95 in both directions.
Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment
Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
Person In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Trenton
December 2, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out around 11:00 a.m. sending Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Captial Paramedics and Trenton…
Arrest made in brutal beating, robbery in South Philadelphia
The suspect is seen on video repeatedly punching one victim and knocking the second unconscious.
3 more taken into custody for involvement in a multimillion dollar-drug ring in Berks, Montgomery
Dec. 2—Three more suspects have been taken into custody in a multimillion-dollar drug ring that shipped huge quantities of cocaine and fentanyl through the mail from Mexico to Berks and Montgomery counties, Berks detectives announced Friday. Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, and Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, both of Reading, along with...
Vineland man pleads guilty to teen’s drug-induced death
A Vineland man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that killed an 18-year-old man two years ago. Freddie Smith, 44, sold the teen the drugs at some point overnight into March 12, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wawa in Vineland, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA
The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Suspect dead after leading Delaware police on lengthy chase across New Castle County, I-95
Gunfire broke out during a carjacking near Route 141 in Newport early Friday, setting off a lengthy car chase that ended with more shots exchanged near I-95 and Route 896 in Newark, police said. The suspect was killed during the incident, according to police. The activity clogged numerous roadways in...
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer
The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.
Police: Suspects steal items for Strawberry Mansion mini mart, point gun at employee when confronted
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in connection with a robbery at a store in Strawberry Mansion, according to police. Authorities say two men wearing ski masks walked into a Sunoco Gas Station Mini Mart...
Police arrest Wilmington man alleged to have been threatening people with gun downtown
A Wilmington man is being charged with weapons and public disturbance charges after he was reported to be threatening people with a gun downtown. According to a Wilmington Police Department news release, officers responded to a report of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St., around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Ex-Delcastle Technical High School teacher sentenced for raping former student
A onetime Delcastle Technical High School teacher and known local chef was sentenced to six years in prison for the rape of a former student. James Berman, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree rape and was sentenced to a pair of 15-year terms, each suspended after three years. He was also ordered to pay $3,981.31 in restitution.
Man shot outside Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot early Wednesday in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Broad Street outside of the Erie Dollar Plus store. The victim was shot in the neck and was unresponsive, according to police. Officers say the shooter then ran from the scene. There's no word yet on the motive for the shooting.
Mass. Man Reported Missing in Camden; Anyone With Information on His Whereabouts, Contact CCPO
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult last seen in North Camden. Anthony Galay, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen leaving Northgate I. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown...
Double stabbing in Bella Vista
An arrest was made following a double stabbing on the 800 block of League Street in the Bella Vista neighborhood on Nov. 28. According to police, a 44-year-old male was stabbed once in the head and a 33-year-old male was stabbed once in the mouth and once in the chest during the incident that occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m. Both were transported to Jefferson Hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.
