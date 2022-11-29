ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment

Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Vineland man pleads guilty to teen’s drug-induced death

A Vineland man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that killed an 18-year-old man two years ago. Freddie Smith, 44, sold the teen the drugs at some point overnight into March 12, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wawa in Vineland, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA

The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Ex-Delcastle Technical High School teacher sentenced for raping former student

A onetime Delcastle Technical High School teacher and known local chef was sentenced to six years in prison for the rape of a former student. James Berman, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree rape and was sentenced to a pair of 15-year terms, each suspended after three years. He was also ordered to pay $3,981.31 in restitution.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot outside Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot early Wednesday in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Broad Street outside of the Erie Dollar Plus store. The victim was shot in the neck and was unresponsive, according to police. Officers say the shooter then ran from the scene. There's no word yet on the motive for the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Double stabbing in Bella Vista

An arrest was made following a double stabbing on the 800 block of League Street in the Bella Vista neighborhood on Nov. 28. According to police, a 44-year-old male was stabbed once in the head and a 33-year-old male was stabbed once in the mouth and once in the chest during the incident that occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m. Both were transported to Jefferson Hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy