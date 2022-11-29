Read full article on original website
Renters forced to pay hundreds in ‘unethical’ fees to secure homes
Letting agencies are earning thousands of pounds in commission and in some cases flouting the ban on tenant fees by forcing renters to sign up to controversial “zero deposit” schemes. An Observer investigation has uncovered evidence of pressure-selling tactics by some agencies in England, including cases where people...
Gear Patrol
What Watch Industry Experts Think of Rolex's New Certified Pre-Owned Program
Anything Rolex does makes waves. Today's announcement that it's getting into the certified pre-owned (CPO) game is no different, and unsurprisingly there are debates, rumors, speculation, questions and some confusion among the internet chatter. To cut through it all, we've distilled what we know about it so far here on Gear Patrol, but we also wanted to bring you perspectives from industry experts. Here's what some of the most knowledgable and connected people in the watch world have to say about it.
Gear Patrol
A One-Stop Buying Guide for Car Camping Basics
Whether your current camping gear is in need of an upgrade or you're looking to equip yourself for journeys ahead, Backcountry is stocked with everything (and more) you'll need. Stay comfortable outdoors no matter the season or conditions with tents of every size, sleeping bags for any temperature, gear and tools, camp furniture and cooking hardware. Ahead of the holidays, round out your setup and hit the new year, ready to adventure.
Gear Patrol
Win a Holiday Bundle to Upgrade Your Home Setup
The holiday season has returned. Whether yours will be spent cozied up by the fire or hosting the ultimate party (or parties), make sure your home is dialed in for what's to come. To help upgrade your space for the season ahead, we teamed up with Apartment Therapy, Cubby, eCreamery, Kitchn and more to give you the chance to win a holiday-primed prize package from these and other favorite brands.
Gear Patrol
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of Black Friday and Cyber Week, as Chosen by Our Editors
Between holiday hosting, a ton of cross-country travel and the biggest shopping holidays of the year, the month of November can be, in a word, hectic. But for many of us, the craziness is a necessary evil — something we contend with so that we can spend time with our families and, in many cases, bring a little joy into one another's lives — often through varying methods of exchanging gifts. Of course, this month can also be a good one to show yourself a little love, perhaps by indulging in some shopping as a method of self-care — made all the better by the deep discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Week.
Gear Patrol
The Best Truck Bed Racks You Can Buy
It is always a sad sight when you see a truck bed that never gets to live up to its full potential. While the versatility and storage options a truck bed has to offer are incredible, there are several accessories you can utilize to make it fit your lifestyle more seamlessly. Soft-toppers, truck bed toolboxes and tonneau covers are awesome, but the most robust option of them all is the bed rack. While some may feel they can be limiting when it comes to tall storage, a well-suited rack can open many doors to new activities. Whether you want to start overlanding with a rooftop tent, haul a kayak to the docks or even go to the trails for a family bike ride, a bed rack might be exactly what you need to head out on your next adventure with all the right equipment.
Gear Patrol
The North Face Modernized its Iconic '90s Puffer to Pack Into Its Own Pocket
Calling all vintage outerwear fans: The North Face has re-released its iconic '90s puffer. The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($320) harnesses all the best design cues from the classic O.G. jacket and reinforces them with a further handful of modern features, like a fixed three-panel hood that stuffs right inside the jacket’s tall stand collar and a water-repellent finish for added protection. The lightweight jacket is made with recycled ripstop material and is now "snap-in compatible" with The North Face’s Triclimate apparel. Best of all, the puffer packs down and zips into its own pocket. Stop shopping technologically-outdated favorites – The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse harnesses the best of both worlds.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar
Rolex has announced that it will begin to certify used watches for authenticity. Until this point, the brand’s timepieces have dominated the resale market, but the brand itself has had no role in the exchange. Now, the brand plans to begin issuing certificates of authenticity to authorized dealers. The move will undoubtedly shake up the market – which is currently worth around $20 billion. Swiss dealer Bucherer will become the first brand in the new Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program, and any (certified authentic) watch sold will come with a two-year international guarantee. Additional retailers can apply, with the next list of sellers released in early Spring 2023.
Here are the most expensive cities to live in during 2022
Are Singapore and New York most expensive? What are the most expensive U.S. cities to live in? What makes living in the city so expensive?
Gear Patrol
Rimowa's Newest Suitcase Color Will Probably Be Its Most Popular Yet
Most folks know the ritzy, LVMH-owned German luggage brand Rimowa for its sleek silver suitcases, which are made from high-end aluminum. The brand pioneered the iconic style, launching their first aluminum luggage in 1950 — citing the first-ever all-metal plane, the F 13, as inspiration. But Rimowa also created the first polycarbonate suitcase in 2008, meaning there'd be none of these new DTC luggage brands without them.
Gear Patrol
Theragun Pro Gen5 Review: The Best Massage Gun Yet?
Therabody has definitely cut its own corner out of the recovery category. From top-notch recovery boots to foam rollers, facial health and more, the brand knows how to help athletes achieve their best selves yet. Understandably, though, the brand is synonymous with massage guns and percussive therapy — highlighted by its flagship Theragun Pro silhouette.
Gear Patrol
Honda Is Building a Zany Plug-in Hybrid Hydrogen CR-V
Honda has been caught a bit flat-footed by the transition to electric vehicles. While even some of the most EV-skeptical brands, like Toyota, have viable EVs on the road, Honda won't deliver a mainstream electric vehicle to America until 2024. And even then, the Honda Prologue and its Acura variant will be based on GM's Ultium platform. A true Honda EV for America may not arrive until the late 2020s.
Gear Patrol
Give the Gift of a Caffeine Kick with These Discounted Coffee Makers
Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Whether you like having a daily ritual, you're drawn to the warmth of your favorite coffee mug or you need a hit of caffeine to function in the morning, coffee is a pretty big part of most of our days. And while there are a lot of ways to get it, one of the most cost-effective is by making it yourself. Of course, to do that the right way, you'll need a proper device of some kind — be that a classic pour-over, a French press, an espresso machine or just a regular old coffee maker.
Gear Patrol
Audiophile Deal Alert: Highly Rated Klipsch Speakers for Up to 60% Off
Other World Computing only carries the best of tech, from computers and peripherals to memory solutions and more – including drool-worthy audio gear. Head to the OWC site for major holiday deals in every category, but start your hunt with these two phenomenal deals on Klipsch speakers. The Three (reg. $499, now $198) is Klipsch's multi-room-ready Bluetooth-connected wireless speaker with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The understated Midcentury-Modern-style speaker features real wood veneer and a woven grill, behind which lives big power: two 2.25-inch full-range stereo drivers, dual-opposed 5.25-inch passive radiators for deep bass and Klipsch's 5.25-inch long-throw woofer.
Gear Patrol
The Toyota Land Cruiser Will Likely Return to America
Toyota debuted the all-new J300 Land Cruiser last year. But the brand discontinued the model in America due to poor sales — leaving us with its luxury branded twin, the Lexus LX 600, and a revamped and more powerful Toyota Sequoia. But it appears the Land Cruiser is not dead in the United States. Jack Hollis, the head of sales for Toyota Motor North America, told Motortrend that the Land Cruiser nameplate would "likely" return to the U.S. at some point.
Gear Patrol
This American Field Watch Maker Just Dropped Its First Dive Watch
Say the name "Weiss" to a watch enthusiast, and field watches will likely come to mind. Since its founding around a decade ago, the Los Angeles-based brand's exclusive focus has been high-quality, traditional and largely handmade field watches. Now, all of a sudden, they've made a dive watch. Weiss is...
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Klipsch R-41PM Speakers and The Three Wireless Speaker. Up to 60%...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
A ton of top-tier tech and software come together to create the aura of 'Disney Magic.' Disney researchers' newest development is an artificial intelligence system that makes it easier to 'age' an actor on screen. FRAN, which stands for Face Re-Aging Network, can graphically age an actor's face even while the performer is moving or lighting changes. Previous iterations of this technology required face alignment and consistency of lighting and stillness to apply the same kind of changes, which makes FRAN a first-of-its-kind in the world of CGI. The potential for this technology is extensive, as it could bring production budgets down and lessen the load on visual effects artists. Keep an eye out for actors who don’t quite look their age – that may be FRAN in action.
Gear Patrol
One of the Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens You Can Buy Is On Sale for Cyber Week
Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Thanksgiving has passed but there is still a lot of this Holiday season left. For many of us, that means we're hosting family and friends often, and there's usually going to be food involved. Especially if you're making quick bites and finger food, an air fryer can help make your kitchen more efficient and convenient. And the best part is: once your family has gone back home, you're still going to want to use it. That goes double if you spring for this Cosori air fryer toaster oven combo — one of Amazon's best sellers with over 10,000 reviews and 4.5 stars — which just so happens to be on sale for Cyber Week.
