Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Bengals fan goes on hilarious rant after wisdom teeth surgery

CINCINNATI — A Bengals fan's video is going viral of her hilarious rant about the team and quarterback Joe Burrow after getting her wisdom teeth removed. "I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. 'Apparently' these are my thoughts going into Week 11... Go Bengals!" Haven Wolfe captioned the video on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles — with a bounty of available salary-cap space — can start by investing in his own players

The Chicago Bears will finally hit their bye week after Sunday’s meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, a chance to recharge for the stretch run, four games at the end of a season that — when it kicked off — was about building for the future. The Bears are likely to have a top-five pick in the April draft and, if the order were based on current standings, they would select No. 2. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Times Gazette

No Chase or Mixon; no problem

The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
CINCINNATI, OH

