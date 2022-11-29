Read full article on original website
Bengals WR calls out Chiefs’ Justin Reid after locker room comments
Chiefs S Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Bengals in Week 13 and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is calling him out.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Doesn’t Hold Back On Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
One of the premier matchups in Week 13 is a rematch from last season’s AFC Championship Game as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In their last matchup, the Bengals pulled off a huge upset victory in Arrowhead Stadium, winning 27-24 in overtime, to go on to the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.
Bass: Bengals are not what you expected ... and that might be a good thing
These are the Bengals you expected. Three in a row. Five of six. Seven of nine. The Bengals are trending. They beat Tennessee on Sunday and face Kansas City next. Sound familiar? They finished their run to the Super Bowl that way, too.Remember how satisfying that was?. Joe Burrow vs....
WLWT 5
Bengals fan goes on hilarious rant after wisdom teeth surgery
CINCINNATI — A Bengals fan's video is going viral of her hilarious rant about the team and quarterback Joe Burrow after getting her wisdom teeth removed. "I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. 'Apparently' these are my thoughts going into Week 11... Go Bengals!" Haven Wolfe captioned the video on Facebook.
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
What channel is the Bengals game on? How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a roll as of late, winning five of their past six games and positioning themselves for a playoff spot. They face their biggest challenge this season when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The Chiefs have won five in a row and seven of their past eight.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Williams: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Bengals fans were eager to point out that I whiffed on last week’s prediction. Here goes another week:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), 4:25 p.m., Sunday, CBS. The Bengals have surged out the of bye, answering some key questions in back-to-back road wins over...
Column: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles — with a bounty of available salary-cap space — can start by investing in his own players
The Chicago Bears will finally hit their bye week after Sunday’s meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, a chance to recharge for the stretch run, four games at the end of a season that — when it kicked off — was about building for the future. The Bears are likely to have a top-five pick in the April draft and, if the order were based on current standings, they would select No. 2. ...
Inside Carlos Dunlap's bittersweet journey to 100 sacks
Dunlap logged his 100th sack this season, something he promised his late father he would achieve.
Times Gazette
No Chase or Mixon; no problem
The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
'It goes down to both the quarterbacks': Zac Taylor's aggressiveness is key vs. Chiefs
As Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was making the biggest in-game decision of his coaching career, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan remembers the back-and-forth on the headset. In Week 17 last season against the Kansas City Chiefs, with 58 seconds left, Taylor called a timeout before 4th and 1...
