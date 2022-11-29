Read full article on original website
It’s been a tough season for the Indianapolis Colts. Things didn’t get any better on Monday Night Football as they lost 24-17 to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat dropped them to 4-7-1 on the season with futility still in their sights. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wasn’t shy about taking the blame for it either.
And your team just lost to the likes of Kenny Pickett and Benny Snell. Things are rough this season for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They’re worse in Indianapolis. A 24-17 loss and blown second half lead can’t be going over well. Here’s what they’re saying in Indy:
Staring at a seven-point deficit with a chaotic back-and-forth of a Monday night game coming to a close, Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts had 93 yards to go in 3 minutes and 52 seconds with three timeouts to get them there. They came up 26 yards and seven points short with...
NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman was not pleased with the Indianapolis Colts' display of inept offense during Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium. The Colts will have several injuries to monitor throughout the week as they play their final game before the bye in Week 14. Here’s a look...
The Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season is likely over following a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night. Where does the team go from here?
