ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Jeff Saturday brutally honest about Colts loss

It’s been a tough season for the Indianapolis Colts. Things didn’t get any better on Monday Night Football as they lost 24-17 to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat dropped them to 4-7-1 on the season with futility still in their sights. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wasn’t shy about taking the blame for it either.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'I'm not leaving': UC football players use 'Wolf of Wall Street' clip to pledge commitment

As the search for the next head football coach rages on at the University of Cincinnati, and decommitments to the football program continue to pile up, two notable Bearcats players have pledged their commitment to the school. Cincinnati sophomore punter Mason Fletcher posted a video on Twitter early Thursday morning. There was no caption. Fletcher's post was simply a video clip of the scene from the 2013 film "Wolf of Wall Street" where actor Leonardo DiCaprio, portraying...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy