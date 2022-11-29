Pa.’s policy of rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color, data shows

Read full article on original website
Related
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to be Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
The Democrat is not the only governor-to-be who has given donors plum positions ahead of his inauguration, but some say the practice highlights the need to get money out of politics. Katie Meyer/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership...
Weekly Pennsylvania Journalist Roundtable
It’s Friday when The Spark invites Pennsylvania journalists into our studio to provide some context and insight into the news of the day. Joining us Friday were Marc Levy, covers Pennsylvania politics and government for the Associated Press, and WITF’s News Director Randy Parker.
In tussle for Pennsylvania House leadership, parties clash over math and precedent
Democrats won a House majority in the midterms. But a vacancy has split the chamber evenly until at least Jan. 3, and the parties disagree on who should control it until then. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Pennsylvania state Senate to put progressive Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner on trial
Krasner has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The Pennsylvania state Senate on Wednesday began what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate formally received impeachment articles from House impeachment managers,...
Recount efforts hold up Pennsylvania election certifications
Pennsylvania elections officials said Tuesday “a handful” of counties have not fully reported results from this month’s election, at least in part because organized efforts to seek recounts are pending in court. The Department of State declined to say how many of the state’s 67 counties failed...
Advocates ask Josh Shapiro to fix Pa.’s unemployment system
Pennsylvania’s next governor should increase the transparency and accessibility of the state’s Unemployment Compensation system, ensure prompt payment of benefits, beef up staffing in state call centers and make other changes to help unemployed workers collect timely assistance, according to a report released today from a left-leaning policy organization and an advocacy group for the unemployed.
Superior Court Judge Deborah Kunselman to run for open seat on Pennsylvania high court
The seven-seat high court currently has a majority of four justices elected as Democrats. A second Pennsylvania appellate court judge, Deborah Kunselman, said Thursday she will run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November’s election. Kunselman, a Democrat, serves on the state Superior Court.
At least 2 Pennsylvania counties fail to certify election results by deadline
Monday was the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify its election results from last month’s midterm elections, but requests for recounts in multiple counties – and accusations of voter disenfranchisement in one – are delaying the process. In a statement to WITF, Department of State officials said counties...
Special election scheduled for late Pennsylvania rep’s seat
A special election will be held to replace a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died several weeks before voters elected him to another term, marking the first of several special elections to come in a nearly evenly split state House of Representatives. The only question may be who orders it. House...
Election certification delays few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024
Three weeks after the vote, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania, where Democrats won the marquee races. Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the midterm results.
Pennsylvania is the #2 state to most likely experience holiday burglaries, here’s why and ways to prevent them
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. In a recent report by porch.com, Pennsylvania ranked as the second highest state...
A Pennsylvania student tells U.S. Senators that more money is needed for teens’ mental health
In front of a committee of U.S. Senators, senior Brooklyn Williams said that her mental health issues were overlooked as a child and like many of her peers, her symptoms worsened during the pandemic. The Baldwin-Whitehall student told the Senate committee on health education, labor and pensions Wednesday during a...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
If you don’t want to give COVID-19 for Christmas, experts recommend the bivalent booster
Uptake of the new COVID-19 booster has been lackluster even though it has been available since late summer. Just under 14% of Pennsylvanians, age five or older, have gotten the shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – that number is a smidge better than the national rate of 12%.
Heating prices could bring sticker shock this winter
It’s likely going to cost more to heat your house this winter, and Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission is urging consumers to get ahead of higher bills by conserving energy and contacting their utility if they get behind. The rate for natural gas from Columbia Gas, which covers much...
Emissions limits on conventional oil and gas wells to get emergency vote by Pa. regulators
Pennsylvania environmental regulators are meeting Wednesday to vote on an emergency measure to limit emissions from some oil and gas sites. They’re trying to meet a looming federal deadline. If Pennsylvania’s rule to prevent emissions of volatile organic compounds from conventional, shallow oil and gas wells is not done...
The post-election review designed to give Pa. voters more confidence in the results, explained
Following the 2022 midterms, all 67 Pennsylvania counties were required to participate in a "risk-limiting audit," which is designed to give statistical confidence in election results. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is...
Pennsylvania voters were not enthusiastic about Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz, according to new data
Casting his vote this month in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S., Seung Lee happily backed Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection. But when it came to the other top Republican on the ballot, Senate candidate Herschel Walker, he was uneasy. Walker “doesn’t know what...
After midterms, states like Pennsylvania, weighing abortion protections, bans
Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power to codify abortion rights...
Have questions about Pennsylvania’s traffic laws and protocols?
More people travel this weekend than any other of the year. Families getting together for Thanksgiving make up the bulk of the travelers, but there’s college students coming home from school and in Pennsylvania – deer hunters on their way to camp for the start of the firearm deer season.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0