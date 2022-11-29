ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardley, PA

Yardley Church to Showcase Popular Christmas-Themed Play for the Holiday Season

By John Fey
 4 days ago
Image via St. Andrew's Episcopal Church

The local church will perform a Christmas classic for parishioners and visitors.

A Bucks County church is gearing up to celebrate the holidays in one of the most fantastic and artistic fashions possible.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 54 West Afton Avenue in Yardley, will present Thornton Wilder’s one act play “The Long Christmas Dinner” on Dec. 11 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. With a run time of only 35 intuits, the play takes the viewer through nine decades of Christmas through the stories of several families.

During the pandemic, the St. Andrew’s Players, comprised of parishioners of the church, put on several shows that helped to entertain people while telling a story. In one instance, the church worked with local synagogue Congregation Kol Emet in order to perform “Darkness Into Light”. That production was also done in collocation with the Zubaida Foundation Masjid.

Along with religious-themed works, the church has also done productions of classics like Shakespeare’s “King Lear”, which was live-streamed during the hight of the pandemic.

Through a creative medium, this church is helping to bring the community together for the holidays.

Learn more about the upcoming Christmas event at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

