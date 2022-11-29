ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Solicitor Named Government Lawyer of the Year by Pennsylvania Bar Association

By John Fey
 4 days ago
Image via Bucks County Government

The solicitor is being recognized for his important work in the area.

A Bucks County politician was recently recognized for his work in the community and his contributions to its residents.

Joe Khan, the Solicitor of Bucks County, recently won the 2022 Government Lawyer of the Year Award. The award was presented to Khan by the Pennsylvania Bar Association, who recognized him for his work in the area.

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I want to congratulate Joe for receiving this well-deserved honor from the PA Bar Association,” said Bucks County Commissioner Chair Bob Harvie. “From providing expert counsel to engaging in affirmative litigation, Joe is a tireless advocate for the people of Bucks County.”

“I’m honored to receive this award, thanks to the leadership of the Bucks County Commissioners,” said Khan. “With their trust and support, we’ve built a team of dedicated public servants who have improved the quality of legal services while saving the taxpayers millions of dollars over the last three years.”

Read more about the recent accolades at the official website of the Bucks County Government.

Bucks County, PA
