Big Blue View
Brugler has the wrong LB for the Giants 1st pick
I just saw yet one more mock and as we all know the draft NEVER ends up being close to what is forecasted. One of the biggest flaws right now is the Giants picking at #24. Fact is that they will more likely be picking somewhere in the teens. If...
Big Blue View
NFL Week 13 picks, predictions: Will Giants defeat Washington Commanders?
Will the New York Giants get a much-needed victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday to boost their NFL playoff hopes? Here is what your Big Blue View staff thinks of that game, and the rest of our NFL Week 13 moneyline picks. Nick Falato. “Not feeling confident with this...
Big Blue View
‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll: Giants fans — Andrew Thomas more important to future than Saquon Barkley
We posed an interesting question to New York Giants’ fans in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll. Which player is more important to the Giants’ long-term future — left tackle Andrew Thomas or running back Saquon Barkley?. The results were overwhelming, with Thomas receiving...
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 13: Giants down to No. 14 in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (16) Are the Giants in a simple slump … or is this an overachieving team coming down to Earth? It’s a fair question after a 28-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys at Jerrah World, New York’s second consecutive defeat. The 7-2 start to the season afforded Brian Daboll’s team wiggle room, but the pressure will be on with a pair of matchups with the surging Commanders in the next three weeks. Injuries have thinned a roster that wasn’t deep to begin with, and Saquon Barkley has cooled off after an MVP-level beginning to the year. We’re about to enter gut check time for Big Blue.
Big Blue View
Bills at Patriots: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The NFC East isn’t football’s only powerhouse division. All four AFC East teams are in contention for a playoff spot, and on Thursday the New England Patriots will look to gain ground on the Buffalo Bills. Back-to-back close losses in November threw the Bills (8-3) off their pedestal...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/2: Updated injury report, Odell Beckham speculation, more
The Giants did not practice on Thursday, so they issued a ‘projected’ injury report. Wide receiver Darius Slayton was added as a ‘Did Not Practice’ due to illness. Gary Brightwell (illness) and Richie James (knee) were upgraded from ‘Did Not Practice’ to ‘Limited Participation.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Washington Commanders for Week 13
The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 13 in a match that will help determine the shape of the NFC’s playoff picture. As things stand now, all four of the NFC East teams are in the playoffs, with the Giants and Commanders holding the second and third Wildcard spots. It’s an amazing state of affairs for a couple reasons — not only for the optics of one division dominating their conference’s playoff picture, but also for a team that started 1-4 to even be in playoff contention.
Big Blue View
2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky QB Will Levis declares for the draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a move that's been widely expected for a while, but this makes it official. His draft stock has consistently risen since transferring from Penn State to Kentucky. Now, Levis is being considered as one of the top three quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 13
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Big Blue View
Run, Daniel, run! Giants hope to get more from QB Daniel Jones as a runner
We talked earlier this week about the need for the New York Giants to get Saquon Barkley going in the run game. That is absolutely the case. There is, though another element of the rushing attack that has been missing in recent weeks — the ability to rely on the quarterback run game.
Big Blue View
(Current) State of the Union
The Giants season to date has exceeded the expectations of most fans. After a terrific start, many fans modified their expectations as the Giants appeared to be a serious contender to make the playoffs. A combination of factors (injuries, more difficult schedule, opponents game planning better) have made the path to the playoffs more daunting. The following is one man's opinion on the current state of the Giants.
Big Blue View
Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘on the rise,’ more takeaways from Giants’ DC Wink Martindale
The New York Giants are only 27th in the NFL with 20 sacks. The Giants, though, are second in the league in quarterback knockdown percentage (12.3 percent) and 11th in pressure percentage (23.7 percent). So, how does defensive coordinator Wink Martindale feel about the Giants’ pass rush? Is he happy...
