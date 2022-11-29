ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Blue View

Brugler has the wrong LB for the Giants 1st pick

I just saw yet one more mock and as we all know the draft NEVER ends up being close to what is forecasted. One of the biggest flaws right now is the Giants picking at #24. Fact is that they will more likely be picking somewhere in the teens. If...
IOWA STATE
Big Blue View

NFL power rankings, Week 13: Giants down to No. 14 in aggregate rankings

NFL.com (16) Are the Giants in a simple slump … or is this an overachieving team coming down to Earth? It’s a fair question after a 28-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys at Jerrah World, New York’s second consecutive defeat. The 7-2 start to the season afforded Brian Daboll’s team wiggle room, but the pressure will be on with a pair of matchups with the surging Commanders in the next three weeks. Injuries have thinned a roster that wasn’t deep to begin with, and Saquon Barkley has cooled off after an MVP-level beginning to the year. We’re about to enter gut check time for Big Blue.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Washington Commanders for Week 13

The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 13 in a match that will help determine the shape of the NFC’s playoff picture. As things stand now, all four of the NFC East teams are in the playoffs, with the Giants and Commanders holding the second and third Wildcard spots. It’s an amazing state of affairs for a couple reasons — not only for the optics of one division dominating their conference’s playoff picture, but also for a team that started 1-4 to even be in playoff contention.
WASHINGTON, DC
Big Blue View

2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky QB Will Levis declares for the draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a move that's been widely expected for a while, but this makes it official. His draft stock has consistently risen since transferring from Penn State to Kentucky. Now, Levis is being considered as one of the top three quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.
LEXINGTON, KY
Big Blue View

Giants Reacts Survey: Week 13

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

(Current) State of the Union

The Giants season to date has exceeded the expectations of most fans. After a terrific start, many fans modified their expectations as the Giants appeared to be a serious contender to make the playoffs. A combination of factors (injuries, more difficult schedule, opponents game planning better) have made the path to the playoffs more daunting. The following is one man's opinion on the current state of the Giants.

