The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 13 in a match that will help determine the shape of the NFC’s playoff picture. As things stand now, all four of the NFC East teams are in the playoffs, with the Giants and Commanders holding the second and third Wildcard spots. It’s an amazing state of affairs for a couple reasons — not only for the optics of one division dominating their conference’s playoff picture, but also for a team that started 1-4 to even be in playoff contention.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO