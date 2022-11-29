ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Australia upsets Denmark as stunning Socceroos reach last 16

Australia beat Denmark to pull off a huge upset as the Socceroos advanced from Group D and are in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Matthew Leckie was the hero for Australia as he struck in the second half, just moments after Tunisia had taken the lead against France in the other Group D game which mean that Australia were out of the World Cup. For about two minutes they were, but then Leckie did the business.
The Independent

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit double centuries as Australia set West Indies big target

Double centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith allowed Australia to declare at 598-4 against the West Indies on the second day Thursday of the first test.West Indies was 74 without loss at stumps in fading light at Perth Stadium.Labuschagne scored 204, his second double century, and was out to the last ball before lunch.Smith reached 200 not out and Australia declared when Travis Head was out on 99 after playing on offspinner Kraigg Brathwaite, the tourist's most successful bowler with 2-65.West Indies openers Brathwaite, 18 not out, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 47 not out, successfully negotiated 25 overs.The debutant Chanderpaul,...
BBC

Pakistan v England: James Anderson says tourists may have to be 'creative'

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Pace bowler James Anderson says England may have to be "creative" in order to win the first...
Daily Mail

Graham Arnold blames Iranian reporter for 'ruining my day' by ambushing him with a question about one of the darkest nights in Australian soccer

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has called out a Iranian reporter for 'ruining his day' after he recalled one of the darkest days for the code on Australian shores. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Denmark in Doha, the journalist asked if a win would help ease some of the pain after Terry Venables' men blew a two-goal lead against the Persian Stars at the MCG on November 29 in 1997.
The Independent

All the records England broke on opening day of first Pakistan Test

England rewrote the record books on a jaw-dropping day in Rawalpindi, piling up an inconceivable total of 506 for four in just 75 overs of outright domination.Here we look at some of the notable achievements along the way.Most runs scored on day one of a TestEngland would have been over the moon to reach stumps on their tea total of 332 for three, but with confidence soaring through their line-up and Pakistan’s bowlers labouring from the off, they had their sights set higher. Just before bad light intervened they usurped Australia’s first-day record of 494 runs. With 15 overs lost...
The Independent

Graham Arnold hails Australia’s ‘new golden generation’ after beating Denmark

Graham Arnold hailed Australia’s “new golden generation” and urged Premier League clubs to sign star defender Harry Souttar after stunning Denmark to reach the World Cup last 16.Mathew Leckie’s superb second-half strike secured a crucial 1-0 win which eliminated the Danes to put the spirited Socceroos in the knockout stages for the first time since 2006.Australia’s squad back then contained the likes of former top-flight trio Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill.T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R!!!!#GiveIt100 #Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XX9XdtKPri— Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 30, 2022Manager Arnold believes his current crop should now be held in similar esteem and singled out Scotland-born Stoke centre-back...
SkySports

Pakistan vs England: Who could feature in first Test?

England are expected to call on some new faces for the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Ben Stokes leads his side to a first Test series in Pakistan since 2005, off the back of a summer that saw England win six out of seven Tests. Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone...
The Independent

‘I got carried away’: Canelo Alvarez apologises to Lionel Messi after World Cup threat

Canelo Alvarez has apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him” having taken offence at the video.On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.“These last few days I got carried...
The Associated Press

UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to...
SkySports

World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.
BBC

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder does not rule out ODI World Cup return

Ben Stokes has not ruled out the possibility of coming out of one-day international retirement to play at the World Cup in India next year. The England Test captain, 31, retired from ODIs in July, citing pressure on his workload. He starred in England's 2019 World Cup final win and...

