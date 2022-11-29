Read full article on original website
Australia may have new Golden Generation at World Cup
Australia has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup by beating Denmark 1-0 on Mathew Leckie's 60th-minute goal
NBC Sports
Australia upsets Denmark as stunning Socceroos reach last 16
Australia beat Denmark to pull off a huge upset as the Socceroos advanced from Group D and are in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Matthew Leckie was the hero for Australia as he struck in the second half, just moments after Tunisia had taken the lead against France in the other Group D game which mean that Australia were out of the World Cup. For about two minutes they were, but then Leckie did the business.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Australia's Mathew Leckie and Graham Arnold 'proud' as Socceroos advance
Australia forward Mathew Leckie and manager Graham Arnold say they are "proud" of their team after a 1-0 victory against Denmark at the World Cup. MATCH REPORT: Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand...
Sporting News
Australia's route to 2022 World Cup final: Argentina and Lionel Messi await Socceroos in Round of 16
Graham Arnold's Australia have revived World Cup memories of 2006 after reaching the last 16 of Qatar 2022 with a battling showing in Group D. Guus Hiddink led the Socceroos to their first ever World Cup knockout-stage appearance in Germany and Arnold has matched the feat 16 years later. Despite...
Socceroos to face Argentina in World Cup knockouts after Australia’s famous win over Denmark – live reaction
Graham Arnold’s side have made it to the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. Join Elias Visontay for reaction as a nation celebrates
BBC
BBC
World Cup 2022: Australia's Graham Arnold urges Premier League move for Harry Souttar
Graham Arnold urged Premier League clubs to sign Harry Souttar after the Aberdeen-born centre-half inspired his Australia side into the World Cup last 16. But that was not the only Scottish connection as the Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 to qualify behind France from Group D. Three current and four former...
SkySports
Wild celebrations at 3am in Australia as Socceroos make last 16!
Australia fans celebrated their 1-0 win over Denmark with wild celebrations at 3am as they confirmed a place in the round of 16 in Qatar at the World Cup. Footage courtesy of: SBS Australia.
Graham Arnold blames Iranian reporter for 'ruining my day' by ambushing him with a question about one of the darkest nights in Australian soccer
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has called out a Iranian reporter for 'ruining his day' after he recalled one of the darkest days for the code on Australian shores. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Denmark in Doha, the journalist asked if a win would help ease some of the pain after Terry Venables' men blew a two-goal lead against the Persian Stars at the MCG on November 29 in 1997.
Graham Arnold hails Australia’s ‘new golden generation’ after beating Denmark
Graham Arnold hailed Australia’s “new golden generation” and urged Premier League clubs to sign star defender Harry Souttar after stunning Denmark to reach the World Cup last 16.Mathew Leckie’s superb second-half strike secured a crucial 1-0 win which eliminated the Danes to put the spirited Socceroos in the knockout stages for the first time since 2006.Australia’s squad back then contained the likes of former top-flight trio Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill.T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R!!!!#GiveIt100 #Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XX9XdtKPri— Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 30, 2022Manager Arnold believes his current crop should now be held in similar esteem and singled out Scotland-born Stoke centre-back...
SkySports
Sporting News
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold calls for Premier League clubs to spend big on Harry Souttar
It was Matthew Leckie who scored the decisive goal and claimed the Man of the Match award but the continued stellar form of centre-back Harry Souttar was just as important in Australia’s gutsy win over Denmark. Just as he did against Tunisia at the weekend, Souttar expertly combined physicality...
SkySports
SkySports
BBC
