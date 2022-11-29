ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Singapore-based e-commerce platform Carousell lays off 10% of staff

The announcement came from the company’s blog on Thursday, posted by co-founder and CEO of Carousell Siu Rui Quek, saying, “I take responsibility for the decisions that have led us here. Parting with teammates, whom we are grateful to for joining us on this mission, is a very difficult decision.”
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have Google scared’

Heeeey! Today has been a fun, rich, and varied day of news on your favorite tech news site. Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you’re going with your startup, the TC hardware team wants to hear from you. Oh, and we have a slew of gift guides coming up — here’s a sneaky preview for the first few, if you want some inspiration for getting the jump on your holiday shopping. — Christine and Haje.
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

Shein jumps on the third-party brandwagon with Alibaba veteran

Liu will be responsible for “global brand partnerships,” according to Shein’s post on LinkedIn. This is an intriguing development, given the platform has focused mostly on its private labels Shein, Romwe and Sheglam. TechCrunch has reached out to Shein for more details about its plans for global partnerships.
TechCrunch

Proptech in Review: 3 investors explain why they’re bullish on tech that makes buildings greener

That’s where proptech can step in. By cutting carbon emissions on the operations side, it can save building owners and managers money while also enhancing the experience for occupants. We asked three venture capital firms investing at the intersection of proptech and climate tech about how a focus on reducing emissions can trim a building’s carbon footprint and offer new opportunities for returns.
TechCrunch

Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding

Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings and SOSV participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand for affordable second-hand smartphones, even as it scales its operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
TechCrunch

SBF claims massive ignorance on obvious conflicts in FTX downfall

One of the biggest questions around this debacle is if there was any misuse of funds between Alameda and FTX. For some context, Alameda began struggling to pay lenders back as crypto prices began falling. As a result, it used FTX customer funds to make lenders whole; a move that both showed Alameda’s lack of assets, and triggered part of the crash when FTX customers began the crypto exchange equivalent of a run on the bank.

Comments / 0

Community Policy