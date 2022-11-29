Read full article on original website
Former FTX Exec in Talks With Investors for New Crypto Startup - the Information
(Reuters) - Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX's U.S. arm, is trying to raise money for a new crypto startup, the Information reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Harrison has told at least one venture capital firm he is aiming to...
Crypto Broker Genesis Owes Gemini's Customers $900 Million, Financial Times Reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
Florida Pulls $2 Billion From BlackRock in Largest Anti-ESG Divestment
(Reuters) -Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc, the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in...
