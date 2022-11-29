ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
247Sports

Live Updates: South Oak Cliff squares off with Melissa

A spot in the Class 5A Division II state semifinals will be on the line when South Oak Cliff and Melissa square off at Choctaw Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m CT. South Oak Cliff, the defending Class 5A state champions are coming off a thrilling 33-27 overtime victory over Midlothian a week ago.
