Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Patrick Beverley has vulgar message for Deandre Ayton after suspension
Where Frank Sinatra would say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” Patrick Beverley would instead say, “Regrets, I have none.”. Speaking this week on his podcast for Barstool Sports, the Los Angelers Lakers guard Beverley offered a vulgar message for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Beverley just completed the three-game suspension he received from the NBA for shoving Ayton in the back during the Lakers-Suns game on Nov. 22 (video here).
Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls
PHOENIX — (AP) — Devin Booker made the Chicago Bulls pay for some mediocre defense with a couple early mid-range jumpers. Then he made a few more. And a few more. Suddenly, it was one of those nights for the Suns All-Star guard. “It felt like a double-sized...
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Julius Randle
NBA superstar Luka Doncic may seem superhuman, but he’s a person like you or me. Like any person, he needs some help. His Dallas Mavericks record tells you all that you need to know. At 9-10, they are below .500. When your team rosters a player like Doncic, that’s not a good thing.
James Jones promoted to Suns president of basketball ops, GM
Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was promoted Monday to president of basketball operations and GM. “In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager,” Suns interim governor Sam Garvin said in a statement.
‘Part of the middy committee’: Mikal Bridges makes leaps in the midrange
PHOENIX — After the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, a game Mikal Bridges scored 27 points in, I asked Devin Booker about the scorer Bridges had become. Booker spoke on how Bridges is not just a 3-and-D player and joked...
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Deandre Ayton earns 1st career Player of the Week honor after Suns go 3-0
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. This marks the first time Ayton has received the award in his career after being...
This Bulls-Mavericks Trade Features Zach LaVine
Life is a game of poker. Sometimes you fold, and sometimes, you go all-in. NBA teams need to use a similar calculus. It’s all about understanding the hand you’ve been dealt. If you’ve got a pair of kings, push those chips in. If you’ve got a 2 and a 7, it may be time to go home.
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Part 1: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones discusses new role, Chris Paul's status and team success
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams started addressing General Manager James Jones' promotion to president of basketball operations in a way only he can. “He’s earned it,” Williams said before Monday’s 122-117 win at Sacramento. “He’s turned the organization around however you want to put it. He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now. Probably the best way to look at it.”
New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way contract.
Yardbarker
The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus
To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
The NBA, or any sports league for that matter, can never be as fun as it is without the presence of play-by-play announcers and analysts. They are the ones who make it interesting for the fans with their amazing calls and equally great takes after games. Veteran analyst Stephen A....
FOX Sports
Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game
Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
