ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley has vulgar message for Deandre Ayton after suspension

Where Frank Sinatra would say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” Patrick Beverley would instead say, “Regrets, I have none.”. Speaking this week on his podcast for Barstool Sports, the Los Angelers Lakers guard Beverley offered a vulgar message for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Beverley just completed the three-game suspension he received from the NBA for shoving Ayton in the back during the Lakers-Suns game on Nov. 22 (video here).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Julius Randle

NBA superstar Luka Doncic may seem superhuman, but he’s a person like you or me. Like any person, he needs some help. His Dallas Mavericks record tells you all that you need to know. At 9-10, they are below .500. When your team rosters a player like Doncic, that’s not a good thing.
DALLAS, TX
Arizona Sports

James Jones promoted to Suns president of basketball ops, GM

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was promoted Monday to president of basketball operations and GM. “In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager,” Suns interim governor Sam Garvin said in a statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Part 1: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones discusses new role, Chris Paul's status and team success

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams started addressing General Manager James Jones' promotion to president of basketball operations in a way only he can. “He’s earned it,” Williams said before Monday’s 122-117 win at Sacramento. “He’s turned the organization around however you want to put it. He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now. Probably the best way to look at it.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game

Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy