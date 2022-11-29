Anyone who preaches 'if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all' hasn't been on TikTok recently. In an age where our every moment is shared online, whether influencer or amateur — it’s understood that if you like a beauty product, you share it. But, whilst once only gushingly positive reviews were shared, now the unimpressive has become just as intriguing. Entire accounts are dedicated to the beauty anti-fan, where an engaged audience awaits a brand's latest misstep with bated breath and comments at the ready. Fast becoming a beauty genre in itself, #badmakeup boasts 131.5 million views on TikTok, whilst #worstskincare racks up a cool 26.4 million. If you haven’t scrolled past a video of a beauty product with the text-to-voice feature chirpily exclaiming, 'I hate it!' or paired with the trending audio, 'This is a work of art, this is bullsh*t', then it's merely a matter of time.

1 DAY AGO