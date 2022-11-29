Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Related
Grizzlies frustrated, two ejected in loss to Timberwolves
The Grizzlies’ 27 turnovers were the most by the team since Nov. 3, 2007. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were ejected in the loss. Related story: Box score: Timberwolves 109, Grizzlies 101
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Gets Ejected From Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game
The former second-overall pick was talking with the official with 1:22 left in the game (the score was 104-94 in favor of the Timberwolves), and he was ejected for whatever he said. Morant finished his night with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes of...
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton feel ‘different energy’ in Sacramento as Kings stomp Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton was cheered while Buddy Hield was booed in the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Here’s what they had to say about it.
Yardbarker
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Devin Booker scores different type of 50 in Suns’ win over Bulls
PHOENIX — Before every game, Devin Booker will be one of the many members of the Phoenix Suns to go through an individual pregame workout on the court. Next time you come to a game, show up an hour early. That’s when he’s out there, perfecting his craft.
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
Devin Booker goes for 51 in three quarters as the Phoenix Suns cruise to 132-113 win over the Chicago Bulls
Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored an astonishing 51 points in just three quarters as the Suns dominated the Chicago Bulls 132-113.
FOX Sports
Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game
Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers
This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Yardbarker
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 points on Bulls in three quarters
While Wednesday night's performance pales in comparison to Booker's 70-point outing in 2017, it'll still go down as one of his best. Booker posted a ridiculous stat line, finishing 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Booker had only nine points after...
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
BetQL Picks for this Week
Check out BetQL’s sports betting picks for this week’s games and win more bets! Do not miss out on these picks, info and so much more from BetQL!
Comments / 0