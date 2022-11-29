ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Ja Morant Gets Ejected From Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game

The former second-overall pick was talking with the official with 1:22 left in the game (the score was 104-94 in favor of the Timberwolves), and he was ejected for whatever he said. Morant finished his night with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
FOX Sports

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game

Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 points on Bulls in three quarters

While Wednesday night's performance pales in comparison to Booker's 70-point outing in 2017, it'll still go down as one of his best. Booker posted a ridiculous stat line, finishing 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Booker had only nine points after...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MAINE STATE

