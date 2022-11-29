Twice as many people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity, according to a new survey.However, the Irish Times opinion poll also shows there is a majority of more than four to one in favour of unity in the Republic.The findings are contained in twin opinion polls carried out on either side of the border for the paper and the Arins Project by Ipsos for a new research project into north-south relations and political views on the future of the island.The two polls were carried out among more than 1,000 voters in...

