CBS Sports
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Watch: Memphis Depay Goal For Netherlands v USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16
Memphis Depay has scored a fantastic goal for the Netherlands to give them the lead vs USA. Watch the goal here.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
theScore
2022 World Cup bracket complete after riveting group stage drama
Teams will have to regroup quickly before the 2022 World Cup shifts gears from a wildly entertaining group stage to the round of 16. On the eve of Saturday's first knockout-round match, the bracket for the round of 16 was confirmed after one of the craziest group stage rounds in World Cup history concluded Friday.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Austria sweeps World Cup luge races, Sweeney wins silver
IGLS, Austria (AP) — Madeleine Egle won a women’s luge World Cup race Saturday to lead the Austrians’ dominant season-opening showing on home ice, while Emily Sweeney of the U.S. finished second in the women’s race to match her best finish on the circuit in five years. Austria also took golds in men’s doubles and the first-ever World Cup running of a women’s doubles race. The Austrians grabbed five of the day’s nine medals. Egle had the fastest time in both women’s singles heats and prevailed in 1 minute, 19.188 seconds. Sweeney was second in 1:19.404 and Germany’s Julia Taubitz was third in 1:19.436. It was Sweeney’s best World Cup finish since winning a sprint race at Winterberg, Germany, in November 2017. Ashley Farquharson was seventh, Summer Britcher was ninth and Brittney Arndt was 19th for the U.S. women.
The World Cup knockout stage bracket is now set
The final four spots were filled on Friday, and we now know the 16 teams that will play in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, last 16 winners
The World Cup 2022 odds so intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]. Odds for not only who will...
Graham Arnold relishing success of Socceroos ‘platinum generation’
Socceroos manager reflects on the sacrifices and tough times during Covid that put the team on an unlikely path to World Cup last-16 meeting with Argentina
NBC Sports
Katie Ledecky out-touches new rival at swimming’s U.S. Open, extends streak
It was a rare sight: Katie Ledecky being matched stroke for stroke in a distance race in an American pool. She was up for the challenge. Ledecky out-touched emerging 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh by eight hundredths of a second in the 400m freestyle at the U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday night.
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is 'Here We Go'
Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is now here we go confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
Early voting started in Georgia's runoff Senate election. And online shoppers spent more than ever on Black Friday deals this year. It's the biggest news you missed this weekend.
