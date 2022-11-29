ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
The Associated Press

Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you,” he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration

Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
New York Post

Christian Pulisic back in lineup for USMNT against Netherlands at World Cup

Christian Pulisic will be in the starting lineup for the U.S. Men’s National Team for its World Cup knockout-round showdown Saturday against the Netherlands in Qatar. Pulisic, who was taken to a local hospital during Tuesday’s 1-0 group-stage victory over Iran with a pelvic injury after scoring the Americans’ lone goal to advance as the second-place finisher in Grouo B, had been medically cleared to play on Friday. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreUS goalie’s unconventional road to World Cup started with infamous gaffeUruguay players accost refs in ugly...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Reuters

Soccer-Tunisia and reshuffled France goalless at halftime

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be on the bench for France's clash against Tunisia at the World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes for their final Group D game on Wednesday.
BBC

City's A﻿lvarez the man of the moment

Julian Alvarez will be a name hot on the lips of football fans in Argentina today. The 22-year-old scored his fourth international goal at a crucial time to help secure his country top spot in Group C with a win over Poland. Argentine media were quick to celebrate the national...
CNN

French baguette given UNESCO protection

French baguettes have been given UNESCO World Heritage status. The crusty bread was added to the Intangible Cultural Heritage list, joining other edible treasures like Neapolitan pizza, Korean kimchi and Belgian beer culture.
BBC

Fibrus: Belfast broadband firm wins major GB contract

The Belfast-based broadband company Fibrus has won its first major contract in Great Britain. The £108m scheme will upgrade broadband for more than 60,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Cumbria in north-west England. It is part of the UK government's Project Gigabit, which aims to improve broadband across the...
BBC

UK strikes digital trade deal with Ukraine

A "digital" trade deal between the UK and Ukraine has been agreed. The digital trade agreement was struck at a London meeting of Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Ukraine's Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. Trading digitally is particularly valuable, the UK government argues, because war and damage to...

