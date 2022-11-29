Read full article on original website
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse ill ahead of England World Cup match
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has been suffering with illness ahead of his country’s World Cup last-16 clash with England.The former Birmingham and Portsmouth defender led Senegal to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year before guiding them out of the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.Twenty years ago Cisse was part of the squad which shocked holders France in the opening game before eventually losing to Turkey in the quarter-finals.The 46 year-old was missing from his media duties on Saturday, the day before the fixture against England in Al...
Soccer legend Pele transferred to palliative care in Sao Paulo: reports
Legendary soccer star Pele has been transferred to an end-of-life care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer star, known as the “King,” is being treated for colon cancer and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection after being hospitalized Tuesday for “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo Hospital, the Folha de Sao Paulo reported. Earlier in the week, the soccer legend — who led Brazil to three World Cup wins in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and whose real name is Edson Arantes de Nascimento — reassured his 2.8 million Twitter followers that he was in hospital, but was feeling good after a career tribute in Qatar, which is currently hosting the World Cup. “Friends, I’m in the hospital doing my monthly visit,” he posted on Twitter. “It’s always good to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who has been sending me good vibes!” Doctors at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein where Pele is being treated refused further comment on his condition Friday.
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign $207 million per year deal in Saudi Arabia
According to Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a $207 million per year contract with Al Nassr FC who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. That’s right, $207 million per year. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]. Ronaldo, 37, is...
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Katie Ledecky out-touches new rival at swimming’s U.S. Open, extends streak
It was a rare sight: Katie Ledecky being matched stroke for stroke in a distance race in an American pool. She was up for the challenge. Ledecky out-touched emerging 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh by eight hundredths of a second in the 400m freestyle at the U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday night.
