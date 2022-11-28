Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later dateRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robotsRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Power Line Issue That Slowed New Central Subway Service Fixed
An equipment failure that caused trains to move slowly in San Francisco’s new Central Subway on Sunday has been fixed. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency crews inspected, replaced and realigned support cables at the crossover tracks near Chinatown-Rose Pak Station that caused a misalignment of the sectionalizing breaker—an automatic switch—on the subway’s overhead power lines.
These Are Oakland’s Worst Areas for Catalytic Converter Theft. One Mechanic Gets 25 Calls a Day
When Greg Mayeda started the engine of his 2010 Prius one September morning, the usually docile hum of the hybrid car struck a different tone than usual. “It sounded like a Harley,” Mayeda said. Thieves had ripped the catalytic converter out of his Prius. And it wasn’t the first...
Two Hospitalized After Bus Crashes Into 16 Vehicles Near Daly City Target
A bus crash near a Target store has hospitalized two people, according to SamTrans. The crash was reported shortly after 11:50 a.m. at the Serramonte Center in Daly City after a SamTrans bus crashed into 16 parked vehicles. The fire authority reports multiple vehicles have been damaged. A SamTrans spokesperson...
Mayor Breed Personally Ordered Homeless Sweeps, Lawsuit Claims
Mayor London Breed is at the center of newly filed documents in a lawsuit that claims she ordered city workers to move homeless people, forcing outreach workers to scramble to accommodate the requests. The Coalition on Homelessness, a local nonprofit that organizes for the rights of unhoused people, filed the...
It’s Beginning To Smell a Lot Like Christmas—7 Spots To Find a Fresh Tree
The jury is still out on whether it’s more environmentally sustainable to buy an artificial Christmas tree or bring home the real deal. But one thing’s for sure: Nothing compares to the fragrance of a fresh cut tree in your living room. Local options abound for those who...
‘Entwined’ Art Installation Lights Up Golden Gate Park Once Again
Charles Gadeken’s illuminated art installation is back in Golden Gate Park for its third winter season, lighting up a grassy field near the Conservatory of Flowers with luminescent trees and sculptural shrubbery. The installation was created in partnership with the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
Buying San Francisco: Which Home Near the Wilds of the City?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head-to-head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. A single-family home in San Francisco...
BART Set To Ax $6.40 ‘Excursion Fare’ for Riders
If you’re a BART rider who’s ever had to leave the station for a canceled train or forgotten item at home—then you’ve probably paid the dreaded “excursion fare.”. The fare charges riders for entering and exiting a station without ever boarding a train. But the...
SF Condo Prices Continue To Drop, but It’s the Worst in this Neighborhood
Condos account for the bulk of San Francisco’s new housing inventory. But with concerns about a possible recession, legions of tech layoffs and a downtown corridor that closely resembles a ghost town, nobody’s willing to buy—and it looks like economists’ grim prediction of an epic commercial real estate crash is already unfolding in San Francisco.
We Rode Through SF in Cruise’s Driverless Car. Here’s How It Went
A few lucky San Franciscans can now hail Cruise’s driverless taxi in the city, so we wanted to test out the experience for ourselves. It was a hilarious ride: We chased down our Cruise car, sat at countless red lights (even when signaling for a right turn), played trivia and got stuck behind an idling truck. But most importantly, we made it to our destination safely—which is what you’d ultimately hope for from a driverless ride.
Cruise’s Robotaxi Revolution Is Hitting the Gas in San Francisco
It’s hard to explain the feeling when a Cruise vehicle pulls up to pick you up with no one in the driver’s seat. There’s a bit of apprehension, a bit of wonder, a bit of: “Is this actually happening?”. And in my case, there was a...
Bomb Threats Prompt Police To Search Two San Francisco Schools
San Francisco police responded to two separate school bomb threats early Thursday, although searches found no explosives at either location. Officers first responded at 9:11 a.m. to the 600 block of Turk Street to reports of an explosive device in a school, and then responded again at a school on the 1000 block of Ellis Street at 9:24 a.m. to a second call regarding an explosive device at a school.
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
It’s the last month of the year, and new eateries are sprouting up across the Bay Area just in time for the holiday festivities. East Bay fans of Montesacro may be pleased to learn that they’ll no longer need to cross the Bay Bridge to enjoy their favorite SoMa pinseria. The restaurant has expanded in the 925, introducing their hand-pressed pies to Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza shopping district—near the intersection of Interstate 680 and State Route 24.
Lead, Arsenic Found at SF School With Troubled Building History
Lead and arsenic were found in the courtyard of Buena Vista Horace Mann, prompting its closure on Wednesday, The Standard has learned. In the process of designing a modernization project for the beleaguered campus, SFUSD found that soil samples showed “higher than acceptable levels of lead and arsenic” in the courtyard, according to an email sent to BVHM staff and families.
We Asked an AI To Write a Typical SF Story. Here’s What it Came Up With
Move over, killer robots. The hottest technology out of San Francisco is now OpenAI’s new chatbot. Called ChatGPT, the bot is currently in its testing phase and free to use for anyone with an OpenAI account. And the internet is taking notice. The premise is simple: You type in...
New Restaurant To Open at Market Hall in Oakland in Mid-December
Bay Area foodies still mourning the departure of dearly beloved Italian restaurant Oliveto may be comforted to know that Acre Restaurant is weeks away from opening. Though the restaurant has not set an official date, a publicist for Acre confirmed that it will open around Dec. 15. The California Department...
San Francisco Victim Aged Under 65 Dies of Flu as Residents Urged To Get Vaccinated
San Francisco reported its first flu death Thursday, the city’s Department of Public Health said. The victim was under the age of 65 and was not vaccinated, and they had preexisting medical conditions, the health department said in a press release. The department warned this will likely be the...
