Read full article on original website
Related
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'
Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina. In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path. "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee...
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard
Savannah Chrisley, the star of "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley," hasn't had the easiest time finding love. She was recently engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple chose to part ways in September 2020. "Nic and I, we're on good terms," Chrisley shared with Us...
‘Today’ Show Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Huge’ Announcement About Live Shows
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced to their Today Show fans that they will soon bring back shows with live studio audiences, and other fun “surprises” next week. Kotb, 58 and Hager, 40, recently shared the good news— starting n...
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)
There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
‘RHONJ’: Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice Is ‘Mount Rushmore’ Face of ‘Housewives’ Franchise
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' explains why Teresa Giudice from 'RHONJ' is her 'Mount Rushmore' face of the 'Housewives' franchise.
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine & Robyn Brown Reunite After Falling Out As Mykelti Gives Birth: Photo
Christine Brown reunited with her ex Kody Brown‘s wife Robyn Brown after her daughter Mykelti Brown gave birth to twins. Mykelti’s husband Antonio Padron shared a photo of Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44, posing on either side of him in the hospital on Nov. 24. Christine and Robyn were both smiling and didn’t seem to mind being in each other’s presence, despite their falling out that fans are seeing on this season’s Sister Wives, which was filmed last year.
Patrick Dempsey’s Wife Jillian: Everything To Know About Their Marriage, Their Almost Divorce, & Life Together
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian Fink married in 1999. They welcomed their daughter in 2002 and twin sons in 2007. The couple almost divorced in 2015, but were able to reconcile. Patrick Dempsey’s leading man charm is no secret. He was a teen heartthrob in the 80s, made knees weak...
Michael Strahan’s Wives: Meet His Two Former Spouses
Michael Strahan is a TV host for Good Morning America and a former NFL player. He is currently not married. Michael has been married a total of two times, most recently to Jean Muggli. “I think marriage is great, I really do,” Michael Strahan said in a 2018 episode of...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Jane Fonda Admits She's 'Realistic' About 'Not Being Around For Much Longer' After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis
Jane Fonda got candid about her future — almost two months after revealing she was in treatment for cancer. “I’m not going to be around for much longer,” the Hollywood legend, who turns 85 on December 21, said. “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”Despite the bleak diagnosis, the Grace and Frankie star said she's “not afraid of going.” “I’m ready. I’ve had a great life,” she continued. “Not that I want to go, but...
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”
The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. Ever since Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in August, it’s been nothing but love, love, love between their kids. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member...
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
Comments / 0