Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Viral TikTok star Scott Seiss appears in Cocaine Bear trailer and fans love it
TikTok star Scott Seiss has set the internet ablaze after appearing in the trailer for the movie Cocaine Bear as fans couldn’t believe it was him at first. The rise of TikTok has meant a whole new crop of internet stars have been born. Some like Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Khaby Lame have taken their internet fame and run with it.
dexerto.com
What to expect from Violent Night 2: Director Tommy Wirkola teases Rudolph & Mrs Claus in sequel
Violent Night is a festive flick that turns Santa Claus into an action hero. The film creates a new mythology for the character, which director Tommy Wirkola wants to explore further in Violent Night 2. David Harbour plays a very different sort of Santa Claus in Violent Night. Rather than...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Canton native Amanda Kloots creates, stars in holiday film 'Fit for Christmas'
Canton native Amanda Kloots has always loved the Christmas holiday. Now, she's co-written, produced and starred in her first holiday film, "Fit for Christmas," which will air at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Those are all firsts for Kloots, 40, who's gotten to combine her love of performing with her...
dexerto.com
Nyanners “face reveal” on Twitch has VShojo star’s fans in stitches
Nyanners is known for hiding behind her cute pink cat girl avatar. However after showcasing her IRL self in a ghillie suit a few weeks back, she has now given everyone the “face reveal” they’ve been waiting for. Nyanners is a popular VTuber with almost a million...
dexerto.com
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny epic new trailer reveals de-aged Harrison Ford
Lucasfilm officially revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which gave a first look at a de-aged Harrison Ford. After nearly 15 years without a new film, the Indiana Jones franchise is finally coming back in 2023 with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
dexerto.com
Violent Night ending explained – Does David Harbour’s new Christmas movie have a post-credit scene?
Violent Night is a new festive flick that combines elements of Die Hard, Bad Santa, and Home Alone, and ends with some Christmas shockers. Violent Night stars David Harbour as a Santa unlike any you’ve seen before, his Claus killing bad guys for much of the movie. He’s protecting...
dexerto.com
How old is Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show?
How old is Wednesday Addams? Wednesday is the new Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, but how old is Jenna Ortega’s titular character?. Wednesday, the new series focused on the titular Addams Family daughter, has been number one on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming platform last week. According...
dexerto.com
Demon Slayer Season 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more
Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way to continue the story of Tanjiro’s journey to save his sister, Nezuko. To help prepare fans for the debut, here is everything currently known about Demon Slayer Season 3. Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shounen anime which took the world...
dexerto.com
VShojo star kson reportedly banned from collabing with NIJISANJI
VShojo star kson has reportedly been banned from collaborating with any NIJISANJI VTuber, she revealed on stream. While the individual talents “are being so nice to [her] secretly”, the company apparently “hates her” and is blocking any crossover. Kson made a huge splash early in 2022...
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Midnight Suns review – Strong superhero strategy
Firaxis takes the Marvel universe and creates something wholly unique. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical triumph, but some uneven pacing and superfluous features hold it back a little. When I was younger, I wanted nothing more than to be part of the Marvel universe. So many colorful, iconic...
dexerto.com
Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania new footage shows the power of Kang
In new footage shown at Brazil’s Comic Con, viewers finally got to see how powerful Kang will be in Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. With the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, fans were ready to see one of its great rulers and iconic villains: Kang. The...
dexerto.com
The Callisto Protocol voice cast: All characters and voice actors
The Callisto Protocol is filled with star power, and not just because it’s set in space. Here’s a full breakdown of The Callisto Protocol cast. More and more experienced TV and film actors are lending their voices and likenesses to games these days. This is excellent, as it helps the medium of gaming establish itself as a true creative art, just like cinema and the small screen. It also helps household names gain recognition and land more roles suited to their skill set, such as horror or sci-fi.
dexerto.com
Could Namor beat Aquaman in a fight? Black Panther 2 actor responds
Would Namor win in a fight against Aquaman? The Feathered Serpent God and King of Atlantis would make one hell of a face-off, and now the Black Panther 2 star has addressed the outcome of such a bout. Namor the Sub-Mariner is the oldest character in Marvel history, debuting in...
dexerto.com
Ultron rumored to return to MCU in future Phase
A new rumor has hinted that the MCU Phase 2 villain, Ultron, may return at some point in a future Marvel Phase. It has been over seven years since we’ve seen the villainous AI on screen in the MCU. Ultron, played by James Spader, first appeared in the Avengers film Age of Ultron in 2015 where he was born from a rogue system that Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man built.
dexerto.com
Willow Episode 2 review: Dealing with the fallout from THAT revelation
The end of Willow Episode 1 featured a huge revelation that will drive the show’s central storyline, meaning Episode 2 is largely concerned with the circumstances that surround said reveal, as well as the fallout that follows. So, spoilers ahead. Towards the end of Willow’s first episode, we learned...
dexerto.com
Ludwig reflects on YouTube move a year on: “It was the right one”
A year after making the decision to move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has reflected on the big moment. He’s confident he made the right decision, and is happier in his red home. Ludwig’s move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming made big headlines in...
dexerto.com
Ash Ketchum’s fate finally confirmed after Pokemon Ultimate Journeys victory
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been given a boost by TV Tokyo bosses about the future of the series, after Ash Ketchum’s victory created some uncertainty about the anime. After 25 years of trying, Ash finally managed to become Pokemon Champion in early November, and it quickly become one...
Comments / 0