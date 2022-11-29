Read full article on original website
Record attendance at SDSU football games with hopes it’ll carry to playoffs
South Dakota State University's football team is preparing for a big game Saturday as they head into the second round of the FCS playoffs.
herosports.com
2022 FCS Second-Round Games Ranked By Intrigue
The FCS playoffs hit the second round this weekend. What games are the most intriguing? We ranked them below. On the surface, you could reasonably conclude that the tournament’s top seed opposing a big-name CAA team would form a more intriguing game than being tabbed dead last in our second week of playoff game rankings. While the prospect of No. 1 being put on “upset alert” leaves room to argue for a ranking well above the basement, Delaware doesn’t match up well with South Dakota State.
SDSU opens playoff run against Delaware in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State football team is the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. After earning a first round bye, the Jacks return to action on Saturday, when they meet a familiar foe, Delaware. SDSU’s bye week came in the final week of the regular season. When paired with their playoff […]
406mtsports.com
Lexi Deden steps up big in Montana State women's win over South Dakota State
BOZEMAN — Montana State took what looked to be a commanding early lead on Wednesday against South Dakota State, one of the top mid-major women's basketball teams in the country. The Jackrabbits, though, showed why they are receiving votes for the Associated Press Top 25 with a swift comeback....
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue for people to get their news fix. The latest...
KELOLAND TV
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
kingsburyjournal.com
A nice pile of ducks
Brandon Tekrony, Brookings, had a good day grouse hunting with the boys this past month. (Submitted photo)Shoot something big? Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
wnax.com
CO2 Pipelines Critical to Ethanol Industry
Liquid carbon dioxide pipelines, while controversial, are necessary for the future of the ethanol industry. Brian Jennings, C.E.O. of the American Coalition for Ethanol, based in Sioux Falls, says ethanol can help lower greenhouse gas emissions……. Jennings says the pipelines are key to those cleaner emissions….. Jennings says...
sdpb.org
Advocate: Sioux Falls likely to increase use of Big Sioux surface water
The attached interview above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Big Sioux River will play an even larger role in the future of southeastern South Dakotans’ water supply, according to a nonprofit. Travis Entenman is Managing Director of Friends of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Judge dismisses lawsuits against Wholestone Farms, City of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A circuit court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Wholestone Farms, the City of Sioux Falls, and the city council over a $500 million hog processing plant. Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson this week dismissed the lawsuit filed by Smart Growth Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
kelo.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
KELOLAND TV
First measurable snowfall of the season in SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in southeastern KELOLAND are cleaning up the first measurable snowfall of the season. Sioux Falls got 2-3 inches. When the sidewalks and driveways are covered in white, you’ll likely find Shelby Fortin and Ny Thoung outside together. “It’s pretty light and fluffy,”...
drgnews.com
Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County
Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 work finishing up in McCook County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction on Interstate 90 in McCook County is nearly finished. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said traffic on a stretch of I-90 between Salem and Humboldt will be switched on Thursday (Dec. 1). All westbound traffic will be moved from the eastbound lanes and guided into the westbound lanes so repainting of lane lines can be completed for eastbound traffic.
siouxfalls.business
Gorgeous executive ranch home with saltwater pool awaits in south Sioux Falls
This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Jethe Abdouch, Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls. Prepare to be wowed by this striking south Sioux Falls ranch home with an incredible backyard oasis. Located at 8301 S. Seven Oaks Drive, this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home has been meticulously maintained. “If you love entertaining,...
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
