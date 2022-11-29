Read full article on original website
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Ripple Withdraws 1 Billion XRP from Escrow, Helping Whales Shift 133 Million XRP
BitKeep Completed a Security Audit of Swap Protocol and Launched a Secure Asset Fund with an Initial Capital of USD 1 Million
The company promises to allocate 10% of the monthly revenue of Swap to the Fund. BitKeep, the leading Web3.0 multi-chain crypto wallet, serves more than 7 million users from across 168 countries. Supporting 76 mainnets, 220,000+ tokens, BitKeep Wallet is more than just a decentralized wallet; it also integrates major DEXs, holds an NFT Market and provides a versatile DApp browser.
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as SHIB Becomes Most Wanted Coin for Whales
DWF Labs Allocates $15 Million for Binance Labs' Web3 Industry Recovery Initiative
Global market-making firm and VC conglomerate DWF Labs highlights its commitment to Web3 progress via massive support of Binance's initiative designed to support the worst sufferers of recent CEX collapses. DWF Labs supports Binance's Industry Recovery Initiative with $15 million in funding. According to the official announcement shared by DWF...
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
80 Million XRP Moved in 3 Suspicious Transactions, Here's Why
Here Are Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in December
Cardano (ADA) Shows Crazy Development Activity, Competitors Massively Outperformed
According to crypto analytics portal Santiment, Cardano is by far the most actively developed crypto asset. The blockchain has received more than 570 significant developments on GitHub in the past 30 days. This result is 18% more than Cardano's closest competitor in this race, Polkadot. Interestingly, Cardano is 35.5% ahead...
Shiba Inu Massive Reversal Signal Around Corner: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 1
A Number of Renowned Speakers are Expected to Take Part in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
Insights and Educational Speeches from Experts about Blockchain are Provided in This Presentation. [Singapore, November 30, 2022] Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, the place that has been chosen by FINEXPO to hold Blockchain Fest 2023. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. Blockchain Fest Singapore is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments, Investment and Fintech Industry.
BingX Announces Its Verified Proof of Reserve With Mazars
BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, took the lead and published its Proof-of-Reserve report verified by Mazars, a trusted third-party auditor, offering BingX's customers additional transparency and reassurance that their cryptocurrency holdings are collateralized, with collateralization ratios of 132%, 122%, 186%, and 112% for BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT respectively, exist on the blockchain and under the control of BingX.
Strong Bullish Support for Bitcoin Expected as Fed Chair Makes Encouraging Announcement
TON Connects to Ozys’ Orbit Bridge, Strengthens Positions in Cross-Chain Segment
TON, new-gen smart contracts platform for decentralized applications (dApps), announces crucial integration for its cross-chain progress. The platform scores a long-term strategic partnership with leading Korean decentralized ventures. TON blockchain gets connected to Ozys’ Orbit Bridge. According to the official announcement shared by the team and community of The...
Cross-Chain Giants To Watch Closely In This Next Crypto Cycle
Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting from just prior to DeFi Summer 2020), a significant number of projects with novel applications emerged, receiving the attention of venture capital, as well as wider community support. Technology and markets in Web3 move rapidly, and the...
Brad Garlinghouse Congratulates Ripple Team for Reaching Current Point When Verdict May Be on Horizon
Dogecoin (DOGE) Reverses, But Golden Cross Occurs, Hinting at Massive Rally: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 2
Ankr Exploiter Starting to Shift Funds, PeckShield Alerts
SHIB Becomes "Stablecoin" for Whales, Here's What It Means
