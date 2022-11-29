ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Jacks Women Lose at Montana State

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team rallied from an 18-point deficit but could not complete a comeback over Montana State Wednesday night. SDSU fell 71-66 at Worthington Arena. Montana State shot a blistering 60 percent from the floor during the opening quarter and raced out to a 12-0...
BOZEMAN, MT

