FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Santa is coming to the zoo…. You can join him and guests at the Wild Zoo Wonderland at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Say hello to animals on the Indiana Family Farm, hear a holiday tale during Story Time, hop aboard the Z.O & O Railroad for a free train ride, visit Santa Claus and so much more.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO