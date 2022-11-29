Read full article on original website
963xke.com
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested after shooting at man with his ex-girlfriend
AUBURN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a Fort Wayne man is behind bars after a multi-agency investigation into a shooting in Auburn Wednesday evening. Police believe it all started because a man was with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. ISP officials say that Joseph Alan Fisher, 39,...
Nominations are now open for local musicians under 20 years old
Anyone may nominate musicians under the age of 20 as of March 31, 2023, who live in Allen, Wabash, Whitley, Noble, Wells, Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, DeKalb, or Steuben County. Sweetwater says that an expert panel of judges will select the final winners from nominations based on criteria including musical skill,...
ACPL sees early success with Changing Footprints partnership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In September 2022, the Allen County Public Library embarked on a new partnership with Changing Footprints to connect those in need to donated footwear at no cost. After just a couple of months, more than 400 pairs of shoes have been collected at ACPL...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in reported self-defense shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. The man who shot him called 911 to report he had done it in self-defense. The man claimed that the gunshot victim was attacking him at a home on...
ACPL announces winter programming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library invites the community to participate in its roster of winter programs for December, January, and February. All programs are free and open to the community. Some highlights include:. Build Your Self-Care Toolkit. Learn about the importance of self-care and...
Preferred Auto launches annual Christmas tree giveaway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Preferred Auto will once again be giving away free Christmas trees at their Illinois Road, Lima Road, and State Boulevard locations until all trees are given away. Hundreds of trees will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Preferred Auto has held this event...
Parkview laboratory science program to double in size
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Parkview science program will now double the number of students accepted each year thanks to renovations to the Randallia campus. Representatives said on Wednesday that the Medical Laboratory Science Program can now admit 20 students per year, up from the nine it could accommodate in previous years.
Wild Zoo Wonderland returns for 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Santa is coming to the zoo…. You can join him and guests at the Wild Zoo Wonderland at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Say hello to animals on the Indiana Family Farm, hear a holiday tale during Story Time, hop aboard the Z.O & O Railroad for a free train ride, visit Santa Claus and so much more.
Neighborhood Presidents Meeting to be held December 5
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will host its next Neighborhood Presidents Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Room 035 on the Garden Level of Citizens Square. Guest speakers for the meeting feature presentations from AARP Associate State Director...
