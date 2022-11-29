Read full article on original website
Ripple: US Lawyer Thinks "One Big Ruling" Might Come Soon in Lawsuit
Ripple v. SEC: Parties Start Filing Replies to Oppositions to Motions for Summary Judgment
Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have started filing their replies to the oppositions to the motions for summary judgment under seal. As explained by James K. Filan, a former federal prosecutor who tracks the case, the redacted versions of the replies will become available on Dec. 5. However, they might arrive a bit sooner, Filan says.
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
