Cook County Coalition of Lake Associations tackles invasive species, lake monitoring, and increase in development and recreation

Read full article on original website
Related
WTIP
Deer harvest numbers down 55 percent in northeastern Minnesota
It’s no secret that white-tail deer populations have declined in the northeast region of Minnesota in the past decade. While long-time residents and visitors have noticed a decrease in deer observations while driving along Highway 61 and in the Superior Uplands – Arrowhead region, a valuable indicator of how deer populations are fairing is the annual deer hunting season.
WTIP
Some Cook County landowners see increase in property values, decrease in taxes
When it comes to the Truth in Taxation meeting in Cook County, local officials never know quite what to expect. “I’m not going to predict what it’s going to be like,” said Cook County Administrator James Joerke. In 2016, more than 100 people attended the annual meeting,...
WTIP
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
Comments / 0