Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Superb Woman: Evelyn Dickerson
She’s the gift that keeps on giving! After a rich and rewarding career in the Dallas ISD where she designed and implemented a model early childhood education for three and four year olds at the Jimmie Tyler Brashear Early Childhood Center; Evelyn Dickerson continued her life of service. She ended up at Paul Quinn College where her presence was felt by everyone who entered the campus. She has volunteered in numerous youth serving organizations including the United Negro College Fund, “Build a Home Library Program.” She is the Community Relations Outreach.
BICA Legacy Weekend
Hairstylist and entrepreneur Freddie J. Jones is one of Texas’ brightest stars and while she calls Dallas home, wherever she is, she is reigning supreme in the Beauty Industry. For three days in December, dubbed the BICA Legacy Weekend, at Dallas’ Skyline Ranch, December 10-12, attendees will experience what...
Buy Black Business Spotlight: GH Legal Solutions
GH Legal Solutions, PLLC was created by Gregory A. Hill, Jr., Esq to make estate planning, probate, real estate and business services affordable, accessible, and easy to understand. Whether it’s a simple will, a complex real estate transaction, or any manner of business formations or transactions, GH Legal Solutions can provide a clear path towards a resolution. Visit the website: https://www.ghlegalsolutions.com/ Contact: 469.679.9884 email: ghill@GHlegalsolutions.com Location: 325 N. St. Paul Street., Suite 3149, Dallas, Texas 75201.
12-year-old South Dallas entrepreneur rolling in the cookie dough
Target audience, DBA and brand logo are key marketing terms any would-be entrepreneur must understand to be successful. Dallas Wise got the vision at 10 years old when his mother signed him up for a six-month online business program by Young Entrepreneur Services. “After he took the first class he...
Dallas Mayor calls for inventory of city-owned land to turn into parks, playgrounds, affordable housing
Mayor Eric Johnson on Monday requested an inventory of vacant, unused, and underused city-owned land to determine what can be transformed into a park, playground, sports court, or affordable housing. Mayor Johnson made the request in a memo to City Manager T.C. Broadnax. The mayor, who has made parks a...
DESOTO RELEASES RESULTS OF 2022 RESIDENT SURVEY
DeSoto City officials were joined by a representative of the nationally recognized market research and survey firm ETC Institute on Tuesday evening as they rolled out the results of DeSoto’s 2022 Residential Survey to the DeSoto City Council and the DeSoto community. Among the findings shared was the fact that the City’s resident satisfaction levels rated higher than the National average in 56 of 72 areas assessed and rated above the Texas regional average in 55 of 72 areas.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: LG’s Cigar Lounge
Upscale Cigar Lounge in Allen, TX Now Open! Hwy 121 and Watters/Lake Forest 975 Sam Rayburn Tollway Ste 190 Allen, TX 75013 Premium cigar brands. Full service bar and Stocked Humidor! Come relax, smoke, work or enjoy a cocktail. Follow them on Instagram @lgs.cigarlounge Opens at 12 pm until 10 pm and Midnight on the weekend. Email: Lgscigarlounge@gmail.com.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Cara’s Geriatric Home Recreational Services
Seeking care for your loved ones? Cara’s Geriatric Home Recreational Services founded by Cara Renee Jefferson. The Respite Care services are short term short-term care services provided due to the absence or need for relief of the family member(s) or primary caregiver. Respite care also, is a companionship service for clients in their homes or long-term care, Hospitals and Hospice. They are located at 2810 E Trinity Mills Rd Ste 153, Carrollton.
