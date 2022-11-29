ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

‘Black Girls Don’t Get Love’: A children’s book, a prom, a media movement and hopefully a feature film

Black Girls Don’t Get Love. It’s a jarring statement, one that is sure to raise an eyebrow or two. But that’s the point. Beginning as a children’s book and a media brand, Black Girls Don’t Get Love is evolving into a movement, one that centers Black girls in the larger conversations of mental health, self love and forced maturity.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Local schools compete in ‘Pajamarama’ to raise funds for pediatric cancer

LIVERPOOL — One of the cozy comforts of a snow day or a sick day is snuggling in your pajamas. But pajamas can lose their luster when you’re stuck in them day after day, like many children hospitalized for cancer treatments. That’s why Paige’s Butterfly Run, a local nonprofit dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and patient programs, started Pajamarama a decade ago.
LIVERPOOL, NY
syracuse.com

See where weekly pay in Onondaga County ranks in US, NY

Syracuse, N.Y. — Average weekly pay among workers in Onondaga County rose 4.1% in the second quarter to over $1,200, according to the latest data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That increase ranked the county ninth among New York counties for the quarter and tied for 211th...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAMILLUS, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy

UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Newspaper fundraiser gives CNY families ‘Hope for the Holidays’ (Letter from the Editor)

If you see someone out selling special-edition copies of The Post-Standard next Friday and Saturday, please don’t turn and walk the other direction. Unlike other unsolicited sales pitches, this one is for a very good cause and worth your consideration. The money we raise through the Hope for the Holidays campaign goes toward the Salvation Army and United Way’s Christmas Bureau, which distributes food, toys, and gifts to less fortunate families in our community every holiday season. Even donating your pocket change can help make a difference.
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Freeville author writes her first-ever memoir

Over the years, village of Freeville resident, local author and travel writer Rachel Dickinson has become known for writing several history books and activity books on science and history for middle-school-age children. For Dickinson’s seventh book, she went off the beaten path on the subject matter. “The Loneliest Places:...
FREEVILLE, NY
WKTV

NYS Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett submits resignation

UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, who just recently visited Utica on Tuesday submitted her resignation and is returning to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. Bassett says, it was a very difficult decision and that she's leaving now so the next commissioner can...
UTICA, NY
