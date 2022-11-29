Dallas Mayor calls for inventory of city-owned land to turn into parks, playgrounds, affordable housing

Dr. Claude R. Williams, Sr., 93, Orthodontist, Navy Captain, and Civil Rights Champion was born in Marshall, Texas in February 1929 and died in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Williams was educated in the segregated schools of Marshall, Texas where he graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School. He attended Wiley College where he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity but transferred to and graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a bachelor’s degree in Zoology, a Doctorate in Dental Surgery, and a Certificate in Orthodontics. Upon graduation, Dr. Williams joined the United States Naval Reserve and served on active duty in Bainbridge, Maryland. At the conclusion of his active-duty military career, Dr. Williams returned to Texas to open a dental practice in Marshall during the Civil Rights Movement.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO