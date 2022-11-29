Dallas Mayor calls for inventory of city-owned land to turn into parks, playgrounds, affordable housing

Read full article on original website
Mayor Johnson to announce opening of French Trade Office in Dallas’ new International District
Mayor Eric Johnson on Monday will officially open a new Trade Office of France in the city’s International District at Prism Center, 5580 Peterson Lane, Dallas, TX 75240 in North Dallas. The Trade Office of France, a partnership between the City of Dallas and the French-American Chamber of Commerce,...
CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS CRYSTAL CHISM AND ADAM BAZALDUA NAMED HONORARY CHAIRS FOR 3RD ANNUAL NOT MY SON ‘PICTURE THIS’ GALA ON DECEMBER 3RD
Not My Son (“NMS”) – a Black women led non-profit organization dedicated to reforming city and national systems of oppression – will present its third annual gala “Picture This”, at High Point Event Center on Saturday, December 3, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The fundraising event will feature a seated dinner catered by Chef Felicia Guimont of Southern Best Catering, entertainment, a performance by the Black Dance Theater, an awards spotlight of influential community leaders, and more. Since its inception, NMS has impacted over 9,000 community members through its initiatives from monthly cleanups, food distribution, voter registration assistance, leadership programs and more for South and East Dallas residents.
BICA Legacy Weekend
Hairstylist and entrepreneur Freddie J. Jones is one of Texas’ brightest stars and while she calls Dallas home, wherever she is, she is reigning supreme in the Beauty Industry. For three days in December, dubbed the BICA Legacy Weekend, at Dallas’ Skyline Ranch, December 10-12, attendees will experience what...
12-year-old South Dallas entrepreneur rolling in the cookie dough
Target audience, DBA and brand logo are key marketing terms any would-be entrepreneur must understand to be successful. Dallas Wise got the vision at 10 years old when his mother signed him up for a six-month online business program by Young Entrepreneur Services. “After he took the first class he...
FRED LELAND TINSLEY, JR
On Thursday, November 10th of 2022, Fred Leland Tinsley Jr., husband, father, son, brother, proud Marine, and decorated attorney, passed away at the age of 78 in Dallas, TX. Fred was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 30, 1944, to the delight of his father, Fred Tinsley, Sr., and mother, Naomi Tinsley. One of seven children, there are many stories of the mischief, fun, and memories that they experienced together.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: GH Legal Solutions
GH Legal Solutions, PLLC was created by Gregory A. Hill, Jr., Esq to make estate planning, probate, real estate and business services affordable, accessible, and easy to understand. Whether it’s a simple will, a complex real estate transaction, or any manner of business formations or transactions, GH Legal Solutions can provide a clear path towards a resolution. Visit the website: https://www.ghlegalsolutions.com/ Contact: 469.679.9884 email: ghill@GHlegalsolutions.com Location: 325 N. St. Paul Street., Suite 3149, Dallas, Texas 75201.
Superb Woman: Mary Lester
Dallas ISD’S first director of mathematics, Mary Lester was a leader in the field of mathematics instruction. She developed and implemented innovative mathematics curriculums, and created and implemented the DISD Olympiad competition. As the court ordered auditor, she monitored the implementation and recruitment process of desegregation in the magnet schools. She hails from Crockett, TX and attended Ralph Bunche High School before attending Prairie View A&M University. An inductee into the African American Educators Hall of Fame, Mary is the consummate professional and team player.
Dr. Claude R. Williams, Sr., 93
Dr. Claude R. Williams, Sr., 93, Orthodontist, Navy Captain, and Civil Rights Champion was born in Marshall, Texas in February 1929 and died in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Williams was educated in the segregated schools of Marshall, Texas where he graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School. He attended Wiley College where he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity but transferred to and graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a bachelor’s degree in Zoology, a Doctorate in Dental Surgery, and a Certificate in Orthodontics. Upon graduation, Dr. Williams joined the United States Naval Reserve and served on active duty in Bainbridge, Maryland. At the conclusion of his active-duty military career, Dr. Williams returned to Texas to open a dental practice in Marshall during the Civil Rights Movement.
Dallas County District Attorney ends controversial policy on misdemeanor thefts
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has tossed his controversial policy against prosecutions of misdemeanor-level thefts of essential items like food and diapers, a hallmark of his first term that drew political scrutiny. Creuzot, a Democrat who won reelectionin November for a second term, said on the campaign trail he...
Flu hospitalizations outpace coronavirus hospitalizations in North Texas
Flu hospitalizations now outnumber COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic as multiple respiratory viruses continue to spread across the region. North Texas hospitals reported nearly 479 flu patients and 444 COVID-19 patients on Monday, a significant increase from the nearly 296...
Obituary of Pamela Joyce Rudd
Pamela Joyce Rudd was born on March 4, 1954, to the parents of O.B. and Laura Carroll at the Pinkston Clinic in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from South Oak Cliff High School, Home of the Golden Bears, where she was a member of the Pivoteers. She attended college and worked as a Trust Officer for over 30 years with U.S. Trust.
