Read full article on original website
Related
fsu.edu
V-rak-ke-ce-tv Cultural Graduation
The V-rak-ke-ce-tv Cultural Graduation Ceremony is one of two graduations, the other being the Lavender Graduation, that occurs at FSU at the end of the Fall and Spring semesters before the Commencement Ceremony takes place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The V-rak-ke-ce-tv Cultural Graduation Ceremony is not an...
fsu.edu
‘Our time is now’: President McCullough optimistic about FSU’s future
Florida State University President Richard McCullough reflected on the remarkable achievements of the past year and said that he is filled with optimism about leading the university to greater heights during his State of the University address Wednesday. “We are an academic powerhouse on the rise, and I look to...
fsu.edu
Faculty and Staff Briefs: November 2022
Florida State University’s faculty and staff are central to its mission and the key to its countless accomplishments. Throughout the year, honors and recognitions are awarded to individual faculty and staff members across campus. Faculty and Staff Briefs are produced monthly to recognize accomplishments and provide a space where honors, awards, bylines, presentations, grants, service and any other notable items can be showcased.
fsu.edu
FSU geologist available to comment on Mauna Loa eruption
The Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, is erupting for the first time since 1984. Vincent Salters, director of the Geochemistry Program at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University, is available to speak to media about the geology behind this eruption.
Comments / 0