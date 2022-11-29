ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%

The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.
bitcoinist.com

No Love Lost: Why Bitcoin Is Becoming ‘Irrelevant,’ According To ECB Officials

Bitcoin has been under the radar of the the European Central Bank and now the level of monitoring has grown to such extent that puts Bitcoin in a bad light. The ECB has made a caustic comment arguing against providing regulatory validity to bitcoin, claiming that the cryptocurrency is experiencing an “artificially induced” final hurrah before totally losing its importance.
bitcoinist.com

How Long Before Bitcoin Price Hits Its Bottom? 3 Likely Scenarios

Crypto investors are somewhat on tenterhooks now as bitcoin has been languishing in the $16,000 levels. The market took a huge fall before tumbling even further which has created anxiety among investors who fear that further bleeding is ahead. Has bitcoin found its bottom? If not, then how long before...
bitcoinist.com

How Do Beginners Invest in Crypto’s Like Rocketize and Binance Coin ?

Undoubtedly, the development of cryptocurrencies is one of the most important technical developments of the twenty-first century. Only a few years ago, few people believed it was feasible for us to access the special features we have today. With the help of cryptocurrency, digital assets may be instantly moved over the globe. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that each cryptocurrency now in circulation is clearly different. Every coin has different qualities, some of which are more unique than others.
bitcoinist.com

Polygon Whale Deposits $12M In MATIC To Coinbase, Damper For Latest Rally?

Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $12 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may put a damper on the crypto’s latest rally. Polygon Has Rallied Up By More Than 10% In The Last Seven Days. The past week has seen many top cryptos surmount...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks

Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
bitcoinist.com

Apecoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Set to Pump in December 2022

While major industry players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continue to fall in value, investors are now shifting their funds to projects that show colossal potential going forward and that are still strongly rooted amidst the ongoing bear conditions. Among the projects favored by movers dumping Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks is Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
bitcoinist.com

Oryen Network surges an astonishing 200% during ICO, while Aptos, Klaytn, and Uniswap declined sharply

Oryen has reached new heights after topping $0.15 in the ongoing presale. The project is now up 200% despite the declining crypto markets. Oryen is adding more members as investors gear up for the bullish run in 2023. Aptos, Klaytn, and Uniswap are some projects that fell sharply in decline. Most traders now shy away from top cryptos as they took the hardest hits following FTX’s collapse.
bitcoinist.com

Can the crypto market recover? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees 260% Price Increase, IMPT.io (IMPT) Trending with Potential gains

Here are two newcomers with potential 10x gains: trailblazing trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 260% gains recorded, and IMPT.io (IMPT), a fast-moving, eco-friendly carbon offset program also in prelaunch. Read on for more on the excitement surrounding these two up-and-coming companies. >>BUY...
bitcoinist.com

How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What Delta Price Says

The Bitcoin “delta price,” which has acted as the bottom during previous cycles, may once again hold the answers for a cyclical low this time as well. Bitcoin Delta Price Currently Has A Value Of Around $12.8k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC...
bitcoinist.com

Why Galaxy Digital Purchased Assets Auctioned In Celsius Network’s Bankruptcy

Crypto lender Celsius Network is undergoing the auction of its assets as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The company was affected by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). While Celsius was forced to halt operations, other companies in the industry benefited and...
bitcoinist.com

5 Best Cryptos To Invest To Make Your 2023 A Happy New Year

This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the crypto market. This has led many to look ahead to 2023, to try and find the right tokens to invest in to see their portfolio explode in value in the New Year. Below are just a few of the...
bitcoinist.com

Binance Sets Foot In Japan With SEBC Acquisition Deal

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, is expanding its operation in Asia with its latest entrance in Japan. The platform has bought Sakura Exchange BitCoin, which is a Japanese crypto exchange that is regulated by the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). This puts Binance on the list of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy