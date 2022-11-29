Read full article on original website
Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%
The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.
Why Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Believes FTX Collapse Is An Opportunity For The Industry
The former CEO and founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), ended his silent period and has been hit by prominent Bitcoin and crypto proponents. SBF has been talking with mainstream media outlets giving his take on the events that led to the collapse of his companies. The...
No Love Lost: Why Bitcoin Is Becoming ‘Irrelevant,’ According To ECB Officials
Bitcoin has been under the radar of the the European Central Bank and now the level of monitoring has grown to such extent that puts Bitcoin in a bad light. The ECB has made a caustic comment arguing against providing regulatory validity to bitcoin, claiming that the cryptocurrency is experiencing an “artificially induced” final hurrah before totally losing its importance.
How Long Before Bitcoin Price Hits Its Bottom? 3 Likely Scenarios
Crypto investors are somewhat on tenterhooks now as bitcoin has been languishing in the $16,000 levels. The market took a huge fall before tumbling even further which has created anxiety among investors who fear that further bleeding is ahead. Has bitcoin found its bottom? If not, then how long before...
Copy-Trading On PrimeXBT: How To Earn More Than 4,000% ROI By Copying Top Traders
Gone are the days when anyone could invest a little money in the stock market or crypto and make a small fortune in a flash. The past year has been nothing but collapse, with major stock indexes falling into a bear market and crypto crashing by 80% or more. In...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
How Do Beginners Invest in Crypto’s Like Rocketize and Binance Coin ?
Undoubtedly, the development of cryptocurrencies is one of the most important technical developments of the twenty-first century. Only a few years ago, few people believed it was feasible for us to access the special features we have today. With the help of cryptocurrency, digital assets may be instantly moved over the globe. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that each cryptocurrency now in circulation is clearly different. Every coin has different qualities, some of which are more unique than others.
Polygon Whale Deposits $12M In MATIC To Coinbase, Damper For Latest Rally?
Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $12 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may put a damper on the crypto’s latest rally. Polygon Has Rallied Up By More Than 10% In The Last Seven Days. The past week has seen many top cryptos surmount...
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks
Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
Apecoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Set to Pump in December 2022
While major industry players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continue to fall in value, investors are now shifting their funds to projects that show colossal potential going forward and that are still strongly rooted amidst the ongoing bear conditions. Among the projects favored by movers dumping Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks is Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Oryen Network surges an astonishing 200% during ICO, while Aptos, Klaytn, and Uniswap declined sharply
Oryen has reached new heights after topping $0.15 in the ongoing presale. The project is now up 200% despite the declining crypto markets. Oryen is adding more members as investors gear up for the bullish run in 2023. Aptos, Klaytn, and Uniswap are some projects that fell sharply in decline. Most traders now shy away from top cryptos as they took the hardest hits following FTX’s collapse.
Can the crypto market recover? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees 260% Price Increase, IMPT.io (IMPT) Trending with Potential gains
Here are two newcomers with potential 10x gains: trailblazing trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 260% gains recorded, and IMPT.io (IMPT), a fast-moving, eco-friendly carbon offset program also in prelaunch. Read on for more on the excitement surrounding these two up-and-coming companies. >>BUY...
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What Delta Price Says
The Bitcoin “delta price,” which has acted as the bottom during previous cycles, may once again hold the answers for a cyclical low this time as well. Bitcoin Delta Price Currently Has A Value Of Around $12.8k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC...
FTX Contagion May Have ‘Infected’ This Crypto Trading Firm That’s Now Facing A ‘Liquidity Issue’
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, may have felt the same sorrow as the thousands of investors who entrusted him with their money, but the misery seems to persist regardless of the excuses he offers. Thousands of unhappy investors are still unable to get a good night’s sleep because...
Why Galaxy Digital Purchased Assets Auctioned In Celsius Network’s Bankruptcy
Crypto lender Celsius Network is undergoing the auction of its assets as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The company was affected by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). While Celsius was forced to halt operations, other companies in the industry benefited and...
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin Is The Most Popular DeFi Meme Token And Could Provide Better Returns Than Cardano and Filecoin
New investors can sometimes get confused since there are so many cryptocurrencies available in the market. It is essential to assess the market situation and the potential of the token before purchasing it. You should find out everything about a cryptocurrency before buying it and also research through available crypto learning resources.
5 Best Cryptos To Invest To Make Your 2023 A Happy New Year
This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the crypto market. This has led many to look ahead to 2023, to try and find the right tokens to invest in to see their portfolio explode in value in the New Year. Below are just a few of the...
Bitcoin Reclaims $17K, Stocks Soar Following Powell Speech In Washington
Bitcoin price quickly pushed above the $17,000 level and major US stock indices exploded higher on the heels of some of the most dovish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in nearly a year. Don’t Fight The Dovish Fed Tone Change. The quote “don’t fight the Fed” has never...
Binance Sets Foot In Japan With SEBC Acquisition Deal
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, is expanding its operation in Asia with its latest entrance in Japan. The platform has bought Sakura Exchange BitCoin, which is a Japanese crypto exchange that is regulated by the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). This puts Binance on the list of...
