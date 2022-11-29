TULSA, Okla. — A cold front will bring a push of chilly Canadian air tonight and overnight. Winds with the front could be 40+ mph when the front pushes through tonight. Another wind advisory posted for overnight. Temps by daybreak will fall to near freezing with a north breeze at 10-20 mph. We'll see some sunshine tomorrow mixed with clouds, but temps will remain chilly for your Saturday plans...holding in the mid/upper 40s. We stay dry during the day, but a few showers will roll through Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly south of Tulsa.

