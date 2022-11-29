Read full article on original website
kjrh.com
Colder Tonight
TULSA, Okla. — A cold front will bring a push of chilly Canadian air tonight and overnight. Winds with the front could be 40+ mph when the front pushes through tonight. Another wind advisory posted for overnight. Temps by daybreak will fall to near freezing with a north breeze at 10-20 mph. We'll see some sunshine tomorrow mixed with clouds, but temps will remain chilly for your Saturday plans...holding in the mid/upper 40s. We stay dry during the day, but a few showers will roll through Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly south of Tulsa.
kjrh.com
Stronger winds on Friday
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see mainly cloudy skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 48°. South winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. A Wind Advisory for most on Friday with gusts up to 40 mph. The high reaching 65°. Mostly cloudy skies will continue.
kjrh.com
Mostly Cloudy and Mild Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — Southerly flow returns tomorrow, and that will bring lots of lower level clouds by tomorrow afternoon. Most of us will stay dry, but can't rule out a few stray showers/sprinkles with the moisture return, especially south/east of I-44. Highs tomorrow will hold in the low/mid 50s.
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
ocolly.com
Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma
As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
OHP: 74-year-old killed in Creek County crash
Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash in Creek County.
kswo.com
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man died in a crash which took place Wednesday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before one on Elliott or US 69A, about a mile south of Pryor. OHP officials said 34-year-old Christopher Simmons and his...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
News On 6
Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Body of a 50-Year Old Man Found by Constructions Workers in Osage County
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday. According to Sheriff Eddie Virden, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area. The victim’s body has been sent to the...
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
KOCO
Man dead after trailer home catches fire in rural Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a trailer home caught fire Tuesday morning in rural Payne County. Neighbors said they came outside and saw smoke billowing from the trailer. Firefighters rushed in to help but said it was already too late. "They said it was a...
