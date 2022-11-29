Read full article on original website
$50,000 reward offered for armed robbery of USPS employee in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information about an armed robbery. On Nov.19, a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie near 2033 SE Lennard Road. The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at Grove...
Deputies need help locating missing man in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office need help finding 50-year-old Kelly Scott Granger. Deputies said Granger was last seen on Nov. 30 at around 5 p.m. He was on foot in a parking lot on 10305 102nd Ter. Granger is 5'7", weighs 120...
Arrest in deadly Hobe Sound stabbing made in Jacksonville, by K-9 officer
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect in Saturday's deadly stabbing in Hobe Sound was arrested about 300 miles from the crime scene, thanks to several agencies and a police dog. Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, had been wanted for the death of Robert Tyler Meadows, who was stabbed in...
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
Arrest made in crash that killed a 19 year old, injuring infant and man
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the fatal crash that killed a 19 year old and injured an infant and a man. The Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash occurred on Nov. 22 at around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue.
Police have person of interest in Thanksgiving triple shooting
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police say they have a person of interest in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a grandmother on Thanksgiving night. A grandmother sitting in her home right there was not the intended target, but that didn't stop the bullet that took her life while she watched TV Thanksgiving Night. You can see there's a makeshift shrine in her yard.
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
'Didn't know anything whatsoever:' Victim of Wellington distraction theft recalls ordeal
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Distraction thefts are on the rise across our area. The most recent incident in Wellington – where a woman’s wallet was snatched from her purse at a supermarket. The woman was shopping at Trader Joe’s on November 20th when two women grabbed her...
Teen accused of making threats by text, then to investigating deputies in person
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault didn't get a warm welcome from the teenage suspect. A deputy wrote in Eric Anderson's arrest report that late last Sunday night, Nov. 27, “As soon as Anderson saw me, he took a fighting stand and said to me, ‘What you want b____, I'm gonna to punch you in the face?’”
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
Under arrest more than 2 months after deadly wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a fatal crash that happened back in September. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Jamie Padgett was arrested Wednesday for charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving, among other charges. The arrest...
Police: Girl shot by AR-15 while off-duty deputy was cleaning weapon under the influence
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A jailhouse deputy is behind bars and a child is in the hospital after a lesson went wrong. Port St. Lucie Police said that on Nov. 23, 35-year-old Daniel Weber decided to show his son how to clean his AR-15 rifle. Weber told...
19-year-old ex-con after his most recent arrest: 'I'm going to be gone for years'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal charges can follow simple traffic infractions such as seatbelt violations. In this case, it was driving a car with window tint that was allegedly too dark. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about “conducting proactive patrol in the area of I-95...
Detective work leads to arrest for murder after shooting victim's body found on sidewalk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Condoms, clothes, beer, a car, and a .380 caliber handgun all played roles in the arrest of a man for murder, the day after he was released on bail on other charges. The victim’s body was found early last Friday morning on Drexel...
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday.
Knife attack averted, hot oil splash wasn't in fight over 'using the bathroom,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight last Saturday at a home in Riviera Beach led to some serious injuries and a woman under arrest. Police said they were called to a domestic dispute and found it was "about using the bathroom." Elaine Kelly, 52, had been living there...
Deputy found pregnant girlfriend outside, bleeding, 'with no clothes, crying'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Violence erupted in the car when a couple was heading home after Thanksgiving. It continued outside their apartment near Lake Worth Beach since somebody called to report “a female was bleeding and a male was hurting her and hit the female in the face,” according to the arrest report.
Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
