cbs12.com

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
cbs12.com

Police have person of interest in Thanksgiving triple shooting

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police say they have a person of interest in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a grandmother on Thanksgiving night. A grandmother sitting in her home right there was not the intended target, but that didn't stop the bullet that took her life while she watched TV Thanksgiving Night. You can see there's a makeshift shrine in her yard.
cbs12.com

Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
cbs12.com

Teen accused of making threats by text, then to investigating deputies in person

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault didn't get a warm welcome from the teenage suspect. A deputy wrote in Eric Anderson's arrest report that late last Sunday night, Nov. 27, “As soon as Anderson saw me, he took a fighting stand and said to me, ‘What you want b____, I'm gonna to punch you in the face?’”
cbs12.com

Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
