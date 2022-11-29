ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 KEKB

It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs

High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs. The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kunc.org

Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations

Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)

Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

CarMax to pay $1 million in safety settlement with Colorado, other states

CarMax Auto Superstores Inc. will pay $1 million to dozens of states as part of a settlement over the used car company’s failure to disclose safety recalls of vehicles. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the multistate settlement Thursday, which includes 35 other states throughout the country. Colorado is set to receive $20,000 of the total $1 million settlement payment, Weiser said.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

CU to hire Perlmutter's chief of staff at $325,000 per year

As the governor is proposing the highest tuition increase in the last four years, the University of Colorado is about to create a new position paying $325,000 in base salary per year for the chief of staff for retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter. With a standard benefits package, Piper's pay...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Dutch asteroid mining company to move headquarters to Colorado

DENVER — An asteroid mining startup from Netherlands will move its headquarters to the Denver metro area in the coming months, city and state officials announced Wednesday. The mission of the company, Karman+, is to explore near-Earth asteroids for water and mineral resources for the space economy. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,287,128 in tax credits over eight years to help lure the company to Colorado.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV

Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
COLORADO STATE

