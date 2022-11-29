Read full article on original website
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
Idaho police ask for public’s help after tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Police are investigating claims that one of the victims killed in Moscow, Idaho, had a stalker. Four University of Idaho students were found dead with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Police have not located...
Details emerge about 4 University of Idaho students slain near campus
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation.Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum,...
U Of Idaho Murder Victim Tried To Fight Off Attacker, 'She's A Tough Kid'
One of the four students killed in an incident near the University of Idaho campus attempted attempted to fight off her attacker.
‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says
The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect
Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
Idaho Police Don't Understand How Roommates Slept Through Gruesome Murders
The two surviving roommates are not viewed by police as suspects.
Police tell Idaho victim’s family only one of the slain students was the target
The family of one of the Idaho victims has claimed that law information officials have given them “vague” information about the case and whether it was just one student who was the target in the murders.Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, said that he was “a little in denial” about the killings and is focused on getting justice for his daughter despite the lack of information.Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs in the tragedy, in which students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found dead on 13 November.“I’ve been told...
It's unclear if the 4 University of Idaho students killed were targeted in the attack, officials now say
Detectives do not know whether the four University of Idaho students killed in their off-campus home last month were specifically targeted, police said Wednesday -- in what may be their strongest departure yet from their earlier statements.
Victim's sister shares details about keypad lock on Idaho home
Sally Krutzig, reporter from The Idaho Statesman, joins CNN's Michael Smerconish to discuss the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home.
Idaho Official Reveals if Students' Killer Left 'Symbol' at Crime Scene
"The bottom line, whoever is responsible for this is still at large," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said on Tuesday.
Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students
No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
Mother of murdered Oregon man speaks out after police reveal possible link to Idaho student slayings
The grieving mother of a 26-year-old man murdered in Oregon last year says she has been given “hope” that the case will finally be solved after police revealed they are exploring a potential link to the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.Myra Juetten told The Independent on Thursday that finding out who killed her son Travis Juetten in a brutal stabbing attack in his home in Silverton, Oregon – and also catching the killer of the slain students in Idaho – would be “the best Christmas present ever”.“I want answers for all five of them,” she said...
Prosecutor in Idaho Murders Says House Was Targeted, Not Individuals
The prosecutor in charge of the Idaho quadruple-murder case says there's been a misunderstanding when cops said this crime was targeted -- apparently, they meant the house itself was in somebody's crosshairs ... not necessarily any individuals themselves. Bill Thompson -- who's overseeing the investigation in Moscow -- told NewsNation...
Police Believe Four University Of Idaho Students Were Stabbed To Death In 'Targeted' Attack
Police now say that the four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves – were all killed with "an edged weapon such as a knife," and that their deaths were targeted. Four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus residence...
University of Idaho murders update: What we know so far
The gruesome stabbing murders of four friends from the University of Idaho while they slept has sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow — and the rest of the country. The victims – all under 22 – were killed at their off-campus home in the dead of night after partying at separate locations in a grisly and seemingly motiveless slaying. Local police and FBI have examined thousands of pieces of evidence and hundreds of tips, but two weeks after the deaths haven’t announced a suspect or the murder weapon. With a killer on the loose many students have declined to return...
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
The Four Idaho Students Found Dead In An Off-Campus Home Were "Likely Sleeping" When They Were Stabbed To Death, The Coroner Said
"It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death," the coroner said.
Video from a late-night food truck shows 2 Idaho students in the hours before police say they were stabbed to death
Two of the four students can be seen on video ordering a plate of carbonara from a food truck in Moscow, Idaho, at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Idaho Student Murders May Have Been 'Fantasy-Driven Homicide'
Former law enforcement official Kenneth Mains said the assailant may get "gratification from the act of killing."
