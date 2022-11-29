Morning Briefing: OSU president resigns, Akron's debate over wetlands and Rhinegeist Brewery to host fundraiser

Read full article on original website
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield players to reunite with Ivy League brothers at OHSAA
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – As Springfield High School’s football team heads to Canton, two sets of brothers hope a sideline reunion inspires them to finish the season on top. After 2021’s loss in the OHSAA Division I final to the St. Edward Eagles, two of Springfield’s graduating football standouts made local headlines after committing to two Ivy League Schools. Delian Bradley headed to Harvard and Vasean Washington to Dartmouth. Now returning to Canton for the second year in a row, their younger brothers hope their leadership will help them finish what the team started.
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
spectrumnews1.com
Undefeated Kirtland Hornets battle once again for state ring
KIRTLAND, Ohio — The Kirtland Hornets battle the Marion Local Flyers in a fight for another state championship. The six-time state champion Kirtland Hornets will once again play for the state title. On Thursday, the community held a pep rally. The undefeated Hornets are led by a small group...
whbc.com
OHSAA: Talks on Future of Football Title Games in Canton to Begin Soon
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In this 51st year of the high school football playoffs in Ohio, one champion has been crowned. Toledo Central Catholic hung on to defeat Archbishop Hoban Thursday night, 28 to 21, to take the Division II title. With six more games to...
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
athleticbusiness.com
Akron to Tear Down Dilapidated, Vandalism-Prone Rubber Bowl
The dilapidated, vandalism-prone remnants of what was the home field of the University of Akron Zips football team will be demolished. In Akron, Ohio, the 35,000-seat Rubber Bowl stadium, ravaged by vandals and splattered with graffiti, will soon be reduced to rubble after the Akron City Council on Monday agreed to tear down what’s left of the stadium. The council also agreed to raze the nearby Heisman Lodge, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
spectrumnews1.com
South Range captures first OHSAA football title
CANTON, Ohio — There are 30 former Raiders (Oakland, Los Angeles & Las Vegas) enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. South Range won the Div. 5 title on Friday, beating Ironton 53-27 South Range QB Billy Skripac finished with 331 yards passing and six total...
artsinstark.com
Loren Veigel to Perform at St. Timothy’s Church in Massillon, Ohio
St. Timothy’s Church will host a free Advent organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday, December 7, at noon. Everyone is welcome. Loren C. Veigel served 31 years in secondary choral music education. He received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Mount Union College and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Arizona.
5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
spectrumnews1.com
Kurtis Blow's 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' comes to Columbus for 1 night only
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, rapper and songwriter Kurtis Blow is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Hip Hop Nutracker, and it's coming to Columbus for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Palace Theater. Blow has been one with hip-hop since he can remember. He...
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week's case count.
spectrumnews1.com
Canfield cruises to OHSAA Division III title
CANTON, Ohio — Canfield and South Range are connected by less than six miles of Ohio Route 46 in Mahoning County. Now the programs are connected by 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association state football titles. What You Need To Know. Canfield won the Div. III title on Friday,...
Top Republican state lawmaker backs raising bar for citizen-backed changes to Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A top Ohio state lawmaker on Wednesday said he supports a proposal to make it harder for citizens to amend the state’s constitution, a change that could impede a likely future effort to preserve legal protections for abortions here. Senate President Matt Huffman, an influential...
ideastream.org
Akron teachers union blasts superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack for '48 hours of chaos'
The Akron Education Association blasted the leadership of Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack, calling a series of incidents earlier this week “48 hours of chaos.”. Pat Shipe, president of the teachers union, said that chaos included a student fight that brought 14 Akron Police cruisers to Ellet Community...
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
spectrumnews1.com
Brothers hope to continue family legacy with football championship win
CANTON, Ohio — Being a younger sibling can sometimes be tough, especially when your older brother has a state football championship ring. But a pair of seniors on the Warren John F. Kennedy High School team are hoping to live up to their family’s legacy by winning a title of their own.
Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire
Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen in the Kent area Friday as crews worked to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.
