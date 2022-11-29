ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Morning Briefing: OSU president resigns, Akron's debate over wetlands and Rhinegeist Brewery to host fundraiser

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

Springfield players to reunite with Ivy League brothers at OHSAA

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – As Springfield High School’s football team heads to Canton, two sets of brothers hope a sideline reunion inspires them to finish the season on top. After 2021’s loss in the OHSAA Division I final to the St. Edward Eagles, two of Springfield’s graduating football standouts made local headlines after committing to two Ivy League Schools. Delian Bradley headed to Harvard and Vasean Washington to Dartmouth. Now returning to Canton for the second year in a row, their younger brothers hope their leadership will help them finish what the team started.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Undefeated Kirtland Hornets battle once again for state ring

KIRTLAND, Ohio — The Kirtland Hornets battle the Marion Local Flyers in a fight for another state championship. The six-time state champion Kirtland Hornets will once again play for the state title. On Thursday, the community held a pep rally. The undefeated Hornets are led by a small group...
KIRTLAND, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Akron to Tear Down Dilapidated, Vandalism-Prone Rubber Bowl

The dilapidated, vandalism-prone remnants of what was the home field of the University of Akron Zips football team will be demolished. In Akron, Ohio, the 35,000-seat Rubber Bowl stadium, ravaged by vandals and splattered with graffiti, will soon be reduced to rubble after the Akron City Council on Monday agreed to tear down what’s left of the stadium. The council also agreed to raze the nearby Heisman Lodge, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

South Range captures first OHSAA football title

CANTON, Ohio — There are 30 former Raiders (Oakland, Los Angeles & Las Vegas) enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. South Range won the Div. 5 title on Friday, beating Ironton 53-27 South Range QB Billy Skripac finished with 331 yards passing and six total...
CANFIELD, OH
artsinstark.com

Loren Veigel to Perform at St. Timothy’s Church in Massillon, Ohio

St. Timothy’s Church will host a free Advent organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday, December 7, at noon. Everyone is welcome. Loren C. Veigel served 31 years in secondary choral music education. He received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Mount Union College and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Arizona.
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Canfield cruises to OHSAA Division III title

CANTON, Ohio — Canfield and South Range are connected by less than six miles of Ohio Route 46 in Mahoning County. Now the programs are connected by 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association state football titles. What You Need To Know. Canfield won the Div. III title on Friday,...
CANFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Brothers hope to continue family legacy with football championship win

CANTON, Ohio — Being a younger sibling can sometimes be tough, especially when your older brother has a state football championship ring. But a pair of seniors on the Warren John F. Kennedy High School team are hoping to live up to their family’s legacy by winning a title of their own.
CANTON, OH

Community Policy