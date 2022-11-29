“Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac is one of my earliest music memories. Listening to it now transports me to when I was a child. I don’t remember the first time I heard it, but I do know that the opening chords always made me feel strange inside. I wasn’t able to understand the words Christine McVie was singing; somehow, though, I understood her wistful emotion, even if I didn’t have the words – or the life experience – to prove it. Every time the song came on the radio while my mom and I were driving somewhere, she would turn it up and sing along, and to this day singing along to music on the radio remains one of my favourite things to do with my mother.

