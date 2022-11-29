Read full article on original website
Emo Is Still Very Much Timothée Chalamet’s Style MO
Timothée Chalamet is back on the set of Dune: Part Two, but the actor is not ready to retire the cannibal-inflected fashion he has been wearing on the promo trail for Bones and All. Yes, you read that correctly. Chalamet has been toeing the line between macabre and conceptual via milky-white austere suiting accessorised with diamond-encrusted femur chokers.
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
From Balletcore To Sad Bangers, The Headlines From Blackpink’s London Takeover
The white dome of The O2 in East London is lit neon pink in honour of Blackpink’s two night stint with Born Pink, a tour that’s already breaking records. Inside there are eye-watering queues for the merch stands, and the audience defies the still-lingering preconception that K-pop is merely for teenagers. From six-year-olds to 60-year-olds, everyone is ready to spend two hours with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, whose discography wields some of the biggest anthems K-pop has to offer.
Canton native Amanda Kloots creates, stars in holiday film 'Fit for Christmas'
Canton native Amanda Kloots has always loved the Christmas holiday. Now, she's co-written, produced and starred in her first holiday film, "Fit for Christmas," which will air at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Those are all firsts for Kloots, 40, who's gotten to combine her love of performing with her...
Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia a day after his sold-out Madison Square Garden show: 'Life is definitely a rollercoaster'
Nick Cannon told fans he isn't "superman" and shared a selfie from his hospital bed after contracting pneumonia. The comedian also has lupus.
Priyanka Chopra’s Pre-Raphaelite Waves Are Trending Right Now
It’s been a minute since Priyanka Chopra debuted her ultra-long mermaid hair at the start of autumn – having had a mid-length style for years, it was a fresh new look for the actor. The good thing about having longer hair is there’s more of it to play with, and Chopra did just that to walk the red carpet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night, where she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Dua Lipa Wears Bottega Veneta’s Most Popular Bag
Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City wearing a pavement-ready cosy look. The pop star wore a New York Yankees baseball cap, a leather jacket on top of a lime-green hoodie, and a pair of artfully baggy striped trousers with white sneakers. As for her bag, she didn’t go the anonymous, anti-It bag route, opting instead for one of the most recognisable purses in the industry right now: a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in a cheerful robin’s egg-blue.
2022: The Year That Denim Reached The Red Carpet
Amidst the frothy gowns and naked dresses that dominated the red carpet this year, there was an unexpected preference for denim. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears might spring to mind, but this year’s best looks were less kitsch, more fashion-forward (no fedoras in sight). Euphoria star Hunter Schafer looked...
A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie
“Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac is one of my earliest music memories. Listening to it now transports me to when I was a child. I don’t remember the first time I heard it, but I do know that the opening chords always made me feel strange inside. I wasn’t able to understand the words Christine McVie was singing; somehow, though, I understood her wistful emotion, even if I didn’t have the words – or the life experience – to prove it. Every time the song came on the radio while my mom and I were driving somewhere, she would turn it up and sing along, and to this day singing along to music on the radio remains one of my favourite things to do with my mother.
Priya Ragu Is Doing It Her Own Way
“My parents made sure that I never forgot where I come from,” says musician Priya Ragu. Born in Switzerland to Sri Lankan parents, growing up, “it was very difficult to balance those two cultures. When I was young, I felt like I had to hide my heritage – it was not cool enough.” There was one exception: “the music part,” she smiles. “I always felt connected to it. That’s one of the parts of my heritage that I didn’t hide.”
How To Throw A Christmas Party Worthy Of The Roaring 2020s
As the most famous event planner of the 20th century, Elsa Maxwell hosted lavish gatherings attended by everyone from Charlie Chaplin to Jackie Kennedy. Her first rule for successful evenings? No obligation guests. “One should never have to ask people to a party,” she wrote in a 1930 editorial. “Guests should be selected with as much care as a new hat, and be equally becoming.”
Introducing Pantone’s 2023 Colour Of The Year – Welcome to the Magentaverse!
Vigor. Progression. Strength. Nature. Renewal. These were just a few of the words that recurred when Vogue checked in with the leading lights at Pantone – the globally-recognised sorter and systemiser of colour – to discover which amongst its thousands-strong spectrum has been identified as its Colour of the Year for 2023.
Sienna Miller’s Snow Boots Are Bolder Than Her Uggs
She of ortho footwear fame, Sienna Miller, has side-stepped her fluffy Rag & Bone sandals and kicked off her Birkenstock Bostons in favour of a new pair of comfy-luxe winter warmers. So long boho Chloé boots! Bye ugly-cool Uggs! This winter, it’s all about Chanel’s alpine pull-ons for this eclectic dresser.
