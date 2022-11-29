Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Crunch UN Biodiversity Meeting Seeks To Save 'Planet In Crisis'
Delegates from nearly 200 countries meet in Montreal next week to hammer out a new global biodiversity deal to protect ecosystems and species from further human destruction. The meeting follows crucial climate change talks in Egypt in November, where leaders failed to forge any breakthroughs on scaling down fossil fuels and slashing planet-warming emissions.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Strong quake shakes main Indonesia island; no tsunami alert
A strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia's main island of Java, causing panic and sending people into the streets
International Business Times
French Fishing Ban Unites Fishermen, Biodiversity Activists
A local fishing ban off the southern French coast has won praise from environmentalists and fishermen alike, a rare example of biodiversity protection dovetailing with business interests. Almost two decades after the ban, Cap Roux, a coastal tip of the Esterel mountain range near the resort of Saint-Raphael on the...
International Business Times
Inside China's Fight Over The Future Of Zero-COVID
Samuel Ren is sick of zero-COVID. "Omicron is not a threat, it is just like a normal cold," said the IT worker in his mid-20s in Shanghai, describing China's ongoing lockdown measures as "ridiculous". His frustration about civil rights and economic damage won't sway Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old resident of...
International Business Times
Samurai Spirit: Japan Explodes With World Cup Joy
As the final whistle blew on Japan's shock victory over Spain, thrilled fans flooded onto Tokyo's Shibuya Scramble crossing to celebrate a win few had dared to dream of. "Japan, bravo! Japan, bravo!", they cheered after the 2-1 victory, singing the popular "Vamos Nippon" football chant and waving the country's flag.
International Business Times
China, Russia Keep Up Pressure On US Allies; Fly Warplanes Into Sea Of Japan
Notwithstanding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Moscow and Beijing are keeping up the pressure on U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific. On Wednesday morning, Russian Tupolev-95 long-range bombers and Chinese H-6 bombers, along with Russian Su-35 fighters, carried out joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea following which Japan and South Korea scrambled their fighter jets.
International Business Times
'Canyon-like' Hole In The Sun May Cause Solar Storms On Friday [Photo]
A canyon-like hole is visible in the Sun that is expected to shoot solar particles toward Earth causing a minor solar storm that could disrupt GPS services. The storm will likely be a G1 class minor storm that might occur on Friday, according to Spaceweather.com. The gaseous material flowing from the 'canyon-like' hole is the source of this likely solar storm.
International Business Times
Amid Rising China Tensions, India And US Practice High-Altitude Combat Near Disputed Himalayan Border
Amid rising tensions with Beijing in the Indo-Pacific, Indian and U.S. troops are currently holding their annual high-altitude military drill, "Yudh Abhyas," in the cold, mountainous region about 100 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India's disputed border with China. The joint-military exercise, which began on Nov. 15...
