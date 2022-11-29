Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 11-24, 2022): 13 Properties Change Hands in Two Weeks Before Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 94 Spectacle Lane, Country Estate Adjoining 130 Acres of Protected Open Space
Exquisite, totally remodeled country estate on 2.02 stunning level acres adjoining 130 acres of protected open space, only moments to historic downtown Main Street for shopping, restaurants, library, Ballard Park, and theaters, plus just 56 miles to Midtown. Premier southern Ridgefield location with Belgian block lined driveway, expansive flat backyard bordered by native fieldstone walls and mature trees, plus custom fire pit and spacious deck for outdoor entertaining.
Why Do the Food Experts / Reviewers Treat Greater Danbury Restaurants Like Outcasts?
You might have seen some of my articles on our website and Facebook page about new restaurants and the best restaurants in the greater Danbury area. If given a choice, Mindy and I would dine out five out of seven days a week if we had money to burn. I...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
New Canaan Nixes Controversial Affordable Housing Application, Report Says
A town in Fairfield County has rejected an application for a new housing development that would include 31 affordable housing units, the New Canaan Advertiser reported. The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the New Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reject the application for the 102-unit development at 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.
Police Investigating Incident At Cross River Shopping Center Parking Lot
Police are actively investigating an incident that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, in Cross River in the parking lot of the Orchard Square Shopping Center at 20 North Salem Rd. (Route 121), according to Lewisboro Police.
goodmorningwilton.com
PHOTO OF THE DAY: Ambler Farm Greens Sale
Wilton’s own Christmas tree source is Ambler Farm. (It’s also GOOD Morning Wilton‘s source!) The Friends of Ambler Farm is hosting their second weekend of their Annual Greens Sale this weekend, open on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
hamlethub.com
Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory
Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?
Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
fairfieldct.org
Town of Fairfield News
TOWN & CHAMBER ANNOUNCE DETAILS, NEW ADDITIONS TO THE 10th ANNUAL ‘SHOP & STROLL’. — First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick is inviting the public to participate in Fairfield’s 10th Annual Holiday “Shop & Stroll” on Thursday, December 8. The event is co-sponsored by the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive
Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
Hero Firefighter From Brookfield Tells Harrowing Tale of His Car Fire Rescue
Nicholas Perri is a firefighter in White Plains, a Brookfield native and now, a hero. On Saturday (11/26/22) Perri pulled a woman from a burning car in Brookfield. She was the victim of a fiery wreck that would have killed her, if not for Nick's brave actions. In the days since, Perri has become a hot commodity in the media world, doing guest segments on shows like Fox & Friends.
New White Plains coffee house opens, will fund local nonprofits
It's called The Pamplemousse Project. Pamplemousse means grapefruit in French and is a nickname for the owner's rescue pup.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot
Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
greenwichfreepress.com
Santa to Rappel 22 Stories of the Landmark Building in Stamford, Followed by Fireworks & Tree Lighting
On Sunday, December 4 at 5:00pm Stamford Downtown is holding its Heights & Lights Rappel event. Adam Klotz, Fox News Channel Meteorologist and friends are scheduled once again for Reckson’s Rappelling Santa. They will make their dare devil descent down the 22 stories of the Landmark Building then zip-line...
Comments / 0