Do Employees At Costco Get To Eat Their Own Samples?
Let's face it. Even if you have no real desire to purchase a product, you're likely to try a bite if a free sample is offered. That's because everybody loves free stuff, and you can never go wrong with a small snack while shopping. When Marsh Supermarkets revealed to Elite Team Conference its numerous, repeated weekend sampling programs, it claimed that consumers were 68% more encouraged to buy a product after sampling it (per Supermarket News). At the same conference, the polling co.'s president Kellyanne Conway said that "87% of respondents said they were more likely to buy a new item, even if it was more expensive, if they were able to sample it first," according to her company's studies.
Consumers Spent More At Restaurants On Black Friday Than On Electronics
Each year, on the day after Thanksgiving, or Black Friday, stores mark down prices on clothing, electronics, and big-ticket items, effectively encouraging Americans to increase their shopping habits for at least one day. According to CNBC, United States consumers spent an expected $9 billion on Black Friday, and even more on its online-based sibling, Cyber Monday ($11.2 billion). Online sales, in general, had a large impact on Thanksgiving-week spending, with $5.29 billion spent on the holiday itself. In comparison, $2 billion to $3 billion is spent online on any given day.
How 'Barbell Pricing' Is Helping Keep Restaurants Afloat
The pandemic, the Great Resignation, and inflation have not been easy on the restaurant industry; whether it's fast food or fine dining, everyone is feeling the pinch. According to a report from the National Restaurant Organization from January 2022, most restaurant operators said that they couldn't see the industry stabilizing for at least a year, if not more. Overhead costs were expected to remain high, as well. Food shortages and supply demands were also a source of woe last year and continued into this year. A shortage of people – all the way from cooks to those working on farms and meatpacking plants – has also been a hurdle the industry needs to overcome. All of these have led to lower quality and customer satisfaction scores over the past year (via ACSI).
Heinz Could Add $1 To Your Restaurant Tip If You Ask For Their Ketchup
No matter if you're in a diner in downtown New York or at a beachside restaurant in California, chances are high that you'll see a very familiar red bottle sitting with you at your table. Heinz ketchup is so common a sight at diners and restaurants across America that you'd probably be more surprised if a restaurant didn't have a bottle of the ketchup next to the salt and pepper. Heinz, however, wants to make sure that you needn't worry about running into unfamiliar ketchup brands or copycat catsup the next time you're going for burgers and fries — and they'll do it through you, the people.
How To Shop At Costco Without Having A Membership
For many shoppers, Costco is an awesome, one-stop solution. You can buy clothes, electronics, toys for the kids, bulk paper towel, even a 208-liter barrel of olive oil if you feel so inclined. You can find just about anything you need at Costco in bulk, and probably at a discount.
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
We asked 3 nutrition experts what they would order at KFC for a high-protein meal
Dietitians and nutritionists previously told Insider what they would order at McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Subway, and other popular fast food chains.
Aldi Is Secretly Giving Away $500 Gift Cards
Have you ever seen the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory" before? If you have, you can probably remember that the plot revolves around the eccentric candy factory owner, Willy Wonka, hiding "golden tickets" in random chocolate bars all across the world. Whoever finds the golden tickets will receive fabulous prizes, including a trip to Wonka's fantastical candy emporium. While the film is obviously fantasy, discount grocery chain Aldi is doing something very similar this holiday season — except there will unfortunately be no magical tours of the Aldi headquarters for the lucky winners.
Starbucks Is Under Fire For Not Negotiating With Union Workers
The past year has been a bumpy road for Starbucks corporate and its "partners" — the term it calls its employees. Starbucks' CEO Howard Schulz has said that he doesn't see the need for a union, citing that employees already have good pay and benefits compared to many other companies (via NPR). While he has said that he's not anti-union (via the Independent), he has stated that he sees them as anti-business and CNBC reports that he has a "long history of opposing unions."
