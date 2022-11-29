The pandemic, the Great Resignation, and inflation have not been easy on the restaurant industry; whether it's fast food or fine dining, everyone is feeling the pinch. According to a report from the National Restaurant Organization from January 2022, most restaurant operators said that they couldn't see the industry stabilizing for at least a year, if not more. Overhead costs were expected to remain high, as well. Food shortages and supply demands were also a source of woe last year and continued into this year. A shortage of people – all the way from cooks to those working on farms and meatpacking plants – has also been a hurdle the industry needs to overcome. All of these have led to lower quality and customer satisfaction scores over the past year (via ACSI).

